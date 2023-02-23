One of FISTA Innovation Park’s tenants is using the facility this week for the complex’s first large-scale event.
Raytheon kicked off a three-day event Wednesday in the former retail space inside Central Plaza, using the facility’s joint conference room for a training session that FISTA officials say normally would be held in a major city. Raytheon, which has had a presence in Lawton for decades, was one of the first military defense contractors to announce plans to locate personnel in the FISTA in 2021. It now is finalizing negotiations on a lease to use space inside former Sears department store renovated for office and work space for contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
Joe DeAntona, Raytheon requirements and capabilities executive, Land Warfare and Air Defense, said it just made sense to bring 30 of the company’s 40 agents to Lawton-Fort Sill to see what is available locally — and how the community came together to support Fort Sill and its military defense contractors by building the FISTA Innovation Park.
Barry Ezerski, secretary of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, explained the complex to Raytheon workers who attended Wednesday’s early-morning session inside FISTA 1, noting the complex has been a model for other communities.
“We’re getting calls,” he said, of those interested in how Lawton developed the FISTA.
Ezerski said the growth of FISTA Innovation Park will change the look of Lawton’s downtown, predicting that in 10 years, “you will see something totally different.” Ezerski said Lawton patterned its FISTA on Huntsville, Alabama, adding that the beginning of Lawton’s growth is similar to that experienced by Huntsville, and the community is grateful.
“We don’t take lightly the impact of you being here,” he said to Raytheon’s team.
DeAntona said coming to Lawton allows executives to see firsthand who they are working with and for, and how technology is being applied by those who need to use it. This week’s seminar brought in 30 of the company’s 40 executives (those 10 who are not attending had commitments with clients they could not break, DeAntona said).
He said the company places an emphasis on what it calls its three stakeholders: the Pentagon; Huntsville, Alabama; and Fort Sill; what he calls the “third leg” of the footstool where what is requisitioned is used. DeAntona said Fort Sill is important because it houses Army Futures Command, Tradoc (Army Training and Doctrine Command) and Forces Command, essentially giving Raytheon what it needs at one installation.
“Raytheon set out to grow our presence in Fort Sill,” he said, adding the Lawton community comes into play because of the strong support residents and community leaders have shown to the U.S. Army, including their willingness to develop the defense contractors complex.
Ezerski said Raytheon already is a presence at the FISTA, although officials still are putting the finishing touches on the agreement that will allow it to lease suite space within the FISTA, similar to agreements FISTA already has signed with Berry Aviation, Dynetics Corporation and Camgian Microsytems Corporation. The agreement is expected to be ready in March, FISTA officials said.