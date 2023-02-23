One of FISTA Innovation Park’s tenants is using the facility this week for the complex’s first large-scale event.

Raytheon kicked off a three-day event Wednesday in the former retail space inside Central Plaza, using the facility’s joint conference room for a training session that FISTA officials say normally would be held in a major city. Raytheon, which has had a presence in Lawton for decades, was one of the first military defense contractors to announce plans to locate personnel in the FISTA in 2021. It now is finalizing negotiations on a lease to use space inside former Sears department store renovated for office and work space for contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.

