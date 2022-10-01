Funding for Lawton's FISTA Innovation Park is included in a House Bill sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt this week.
House Bill 1018XX (designating its consideration during the Oklahoma Legislature's Special Session) was included within $68.75 million allocated to the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology for workforce training programs in technology, manufacturing and aviation. The bill was approved and sent to Stitt on Thursday.
Specifically, the provision designates $20 million "from any monies not otherwise appropriated" to assist the Southwest Oklahoma APRA Regional Alliance in the purchase of equipment necessary to outfit a STEM lab, incubator and accelerator at the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), "targeting populations with educational and economic disparities and addressing the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing technical assistance to businesses."
The provision also specifies the funds must be used in a manner consistent with the recommendation unanimously approved by members of the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding when that body met Sept. 20. Members submitted a list of recommended projects to be funded from Oklahoma's share of the American Rescue Plan Act, converted to bill form for consideration by the House and Senate last week.
The project was among those analyzed and submitted by the Southwest Oklahoma ARPA Regional Alliance, a Southwest Oklahoma coalition that targeted and supported projects vital to the region. Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President Krista Ratliff said the chamber was involved in the process to support the FISTA funding because of the impact on the region.
FISTA Development Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said the funding will allow the innovation park to add a STEM lab component to its military defense contractor complex being created in vacant retail space in Central Plaza. FISTA Director James Taylor said funding also will support construction of an anechoic chamber complex (chambers, classroom and office space) for defense contractors and their projects.
The STEM lab, long a priority for FISTA officials, will be a complex that will expose youths in Lawton and surrounding communities to science, technology, engineering and mathematics, through a cooperative venture that includes FISTA employees and higher education components provided by Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center, Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma.