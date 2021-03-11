The Lawton Parking Authority has agreed to lease the parking around Central Mall to the entity developing the commercial space into a technology park for military contractors.
Tuesday’s decision means the FISTA Development Trust Authority is responsible for maintenance on the parking space, to include problems with extensive flooding, city officials said.
The parking authority, a function of the City Council, voted unanimously Tuesday on a lease that had been approved by the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority last week. The end result: the trust authority, created by the City Council last year specifically to operate the FISTA, will be in charge of both the building and the parking around that downtown Lawton structure. The City of Lawton purchased the mall structure for $14.6 million in January, putting the trust authority in charge of the complex. That entity, in turn, hired a management company to operate the commercial retail and common spaces, while keeping control of the FISTA under FISTA executive director James Taylor.
The FISTA will be a complex that houses the military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
Tuesday’s action confirms what FISTA trust authority members and city officials have said: it makes sense to have both mall and parking under the same entity.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the Lawton Parking Authority already owned the parking lots, but control of that space was tied to a long-term lease with the mall’s owners. With the City of Lawton now the owner of record of the mall, it owns both properties.
“We decided to create a new lease,” Rogalski said, of an original lease created decades ago for the original owners of Central Mall, then passed on as ownership changed.
With no “significant changes,” the new lease sets a 25-year term, with a potential 25-year extension, and a payment of $100 a year to the City of Lawton. It also puts responsibility for that space with the FISTA Development Trust Authority, to include problems with what can be extensive flooding in the parking lots on the east side of the mall during heavy rains, Rogalski said in response to a question from Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman.
“Engineers already are working on the drainage,” Rogalski said, of problems that have become notable worse in recent years.
Rogalski said engineers are exploring various ideas for what is causing the flooding, to include undersized or broken drainage lines.
“We already know there are broken lines,” he said, of one problem. “The short answer: they’ll take care of drainage problems.”
Trust authority members said different entities already are discussing options for the parking space, to include future FISTA firms that might be interested in building structures adjacent to the main mall and commercial entities who might be interested in developing “out parcels” for smaller businesses. City officials also have discussed plans to upgrade the parking area to make it more attractive, to include removal of the wall running along the south side of Southwest C Avenue.
And, officials in the federal courthouse on the southwest corner of the mall have expressed an interest in securing parking. That entity already is using some parking space under a previous sublet agreement with the mall’s original owner, Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said.
The new agreement includes all the land designated as parking lot space at Central Mall, as well as all buildings, structures, facilities, fixtures and other improvements already located there or might be built there in the future (such improvements would become the property of the city).
The trust authority is tasked with keeping the property and all improvements in good condition, to include work that falls under legal and insurance requirements. Repairs, replacements and renewals must be equal in quality to the original work, and landscaped areas must be maintained.
The trust authority may make “reasonable” alternations and additions at its own expense, as long as the work doesn’t reduce the fair market value of the property. It cannot transfer the lease without written permission of the Lawton Parking Authority, and also must have written permission for alternations and additions to the parking areas.