Bids for FISTA’s first major conversion project came in about $400,000 less than anticipated, helping to ensure the site will be ready for occupancy by year’s end.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority met in special session Wednesday to award $6,525,607 in bids from subcontractors who will work under the guidance of project manager Smith & Pickel Construction to convert the former Sears store on the west end of Central Plaza. Upon completion, the 100,000-square-foot area will become office and work space for military defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
Subcontractors will convert what is essentially an empty shell into that work space, construction work that is slated to begin this month, said Smith & Pickel CEO Matt Thomas. Work is expected to be completed by November.
The FISTA Development Trust Authority must take one more step before construction can begin: approve a guaranteed maximum price agreement with Smith & Pickel, a document that ensures the total cost of the construction project will not exceed $6,525,607, Thomas said. That documentation will be accompanied by the bonding documents, with the authority set to meet Feb. 16 to approve them, trust authority members said. Thomas said work can begin after that last step is taken next week.
Several good pieces of news came out of Wednesday’s bid meeting.
Teira Cole, FISTA strategic operations manager, said the conversion project had been projected at $6.9 million, the reason the trust authority won approval from the City Council last month to designate an additional $2 million to the project from the economic development category of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program. Officials had said cost overruns were tied to the dramatic increase in construction and materials that the nation has seen as an effect of the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic.
FISTA Development Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney also said seven of the construction categories were awarded to local contractors, including some of the largest: HVAC and electrical. As a result, 50.6 percent of the total contract will be held by local contractors, he said.
Trust authority members initially looked at 28 categories for the conversion project, but deferred asphalt parking lot, exterior panels and digital display screens as a cost-saving measure to keep the total project within budget. Cole and Fortney said the project areas are those associated with exterior work and are areas that can be deferred until funding becomes available. Deleting those project categories was expected to save about $900,000, officials said in December. Fortney said the work was being deferred, not canceled.
The most expensive project was associated with electrical/lighting systems, a contract awarded to Wilmar Electrical, Lawton, for $1.321 million. The HVAC project was awarded to Pippin Brothers, Lawton, for $701,400. Pippin Brothers also won the plumbing contact for $271,600. Thomas said Pippin Brothers actually submitted the second-lowest bid in the HVAC area, but reference checks for the low bidder revealed some problems, prompting Smith & Pickel to recommend Pippin Brothers.
Smith & Pickel was awarded bids in four areas: general trades, $83,841; doors/frames/hardware, $402,500; glass and glazing systems, $140,000; and speciality materials, $38,080. State law allows the project manager to bid on work and be awarded contracts as long as it is the lowest, responsive bidder, Fortney said.
Other major categories include: framing/drywall/ceilings, $757,300, Drywall Systems Inc.; flooring and tile: Reece Tile, $221,499; and painting: Integrated Finishes, $195,000.