Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority will meet at 8 a.m. today to consider actions that will allow that body to begin working on a new technology park for defense contractors.
The board’s actions are expected to include approval of a resolution authorizing an $18.895 million Sales Tax Revenue Note to fund conversion of a portion of Central Mall into the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) to support defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams stationed there. It’s the same actions the City Council will take at a meeting later in the day.
Authority members also will be seeking approval from the council for their $4.187 million budget for the coming year, along with considering a letter of engagement with Hatch Croke & Associates to provide professional accounting and bookkeeping services for the trust authority. The firm provided the same services when a subcommittee of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation was handling FISTA activities.
After an executive session, the board is expected to finalize an agreement with its trust authority director, the official who will handle day-to-day activities for the FISTA, to include recruitment efforts. James Taylor, who had that role under the LEDC, has been working in that same capacity for the trust authority and has been negotiating to set the terms of a permanent contract.