FISTA Innovation Park's governing board has signed a five-year lease agreement with Torch Technologies.
Torch Technologies, which is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, already has contracts with the U.S. Army and works with Oklahoma State University, members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority said Thursday. The company will move into the newly-completed FISTA 1 by month's end. FISTA 1 is the newly-completed renovated space within the former Sears in Central Plaza, which is being converted to use for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.