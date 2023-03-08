Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority approved two lease agreements at their Tuesday meeting.
One agreement will be with Herley Industries, a Lancaster, Pa.-based company that produces microwave technology and related products for radars, according to a website. The company, which was formed in 1965, was acquired Tuesday by CAES Systems, which is a radio frequency technology provider, according to the website https://www.govconwire.com/
FISTA officials said the sale of the company would not affect the lease agreement. The lease will be for five years, beginning March 15. Herley will initially occupy 750 square feet of space in FISTA 1, the former Sears store in Central Plaza.
Mark Brace, FISTA board member, said it is expected Herley will want more space in FISTA 2, which is the former Dillard’s store.
“They already are working on projects with the folks already coming to FISTA,” Brace said in his presentation to the board.
The Advanced Radar Research Center is interested in the planned anechoic chamber at FISTA, Brace said.
The Advanced Radar Research Center was established in 2005 and has grown into the largest radar research facility in the nation, according to its website, https://arrc.ou.edu/.
The Radar Innovations Laboratory is a 35,000 square foot facility with two anechoic chambers that advances OU’s radar program. It is located east of the National Weather Service Center in Norman.
The board also announced it has received 15 applications for the position of executive director. The executive director will take the lead role in operating the military defense contractor work/office space and interact with entities outside the complex. Applicants must have active top secret security clearance.
Clarence Fortney, chairman of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, said a special meeting may be held in the near future to consider the applications.