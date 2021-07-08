Members of a FISTA subcommittee are continuing efforts to hire a construction management company to oversee conversion of the old Sears space in Central Mall.
The FISTA Development Trust Authority is coordinating a project that will transform the former Sears and Dillard’s department stores into a technology park that will house defense contractors that work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Midwest Wrecking launched a project weeks ago to demolish interior walls and ceilings inside the two former retail spaces, and the next step would be converting that cleared space into usable, secure space needed by defense contractors.
FISTA Director James Taylor said four firms have indicated an interest in being the project manager overseeing that conversion. A projected timeline calls for FISTA committee members to select and negotiate a contract with their top choice by July 28, which could mean submitting a contract to the full trusta uthority for approval at its August meeting.
Two of the four firms — Crossland Construction of Oklahoma City and CDBL of Lawton — have managed major local construction projects. For example, Crossland is finishing up as project manager for Lawton Public Schools’ Eisenhower Middle School project. Other firms expressing an interest are L.D. Kerns Contractors, Jenks, and Smith & Pickel Construction, Oklahoma City.
FISTA officials have said they wanted renovation of the Sears space completed by year’s end. Two tenants — Dynetics and Nemean — already have executives working in FISTA’s Business Integration Center, the former IBC bank space converted to use as FISTA headquarters and temporary space for tenants waiting to move into the Sears space. Raytheon expects to have two executives working there beginning Monday.
Taylor said Midwest Wrecking has cleared space on Sears’ main floor and has moved into the penthouse, which houses the space’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Although Dillard’s won’t be converted to FISTA tenant space for a while, FISTA board members combined demolition of the two former retail spaces to speed conversion.
As work begins in earnest for conversion of portions of Central Mall to secured defense space, FISTA Development Trust Authority members are continuing efforts to establish the FISTA while helping Intouch Management strengthen the retail portion of the mall. That includes seeking funding to finish the full conversion, as well as working with federal and state officials.
Tuesday, trust authority members approved a service agreement with Cornerstone Government Affairs Inc. to provide consulting services when dealing with federal and state governments, and governmental and regulatory authorities.
Trust authority member Mark Brace called the firm “our D.C. consultants,” with links to Oklahoma State University. Brace said the firm could act as a referral source for tenants who might want to locate in the FISTA, adding that a principal member of the Cornerstone team “is an important contact for us.”
The firm will be paid $10,000 a month for the duration of its one-year contract, which would go into effect retroactive to July 1, pending approval by the City Council at its July 13 meeting.
Cornerstone’s expertise includes budget and appropriations, cyber and national security, defense and intelligence, and economic development, with teams assigned to each topic to provide targeted service.
The trust authority also approved an agreement with Comanche County, allowing that governmental entity to continuing using parking space in the mall’s north parking lot.
The one-year agreement leases 3,000 square feet of parking space to the county for $55 a month. The lease continues what has been long-standing practice, said FISTA Development Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney, explaining the county has been using the northwest corner parking lot for spillover parking for the county courthouse.