The trust authority charged with operating Central Mall has selected a Texas firm to craft conceptual designs that would turn a portion of the retail complex into an open air mall.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority unanimously approved a contract Tuesday with Burk Collins & Co., a north Texas firm that develops, manages and leases commercial real estate. Burk Collins won a $40,000 contract to create conceptual designs for that open air concept, essentially removing the roof over the mall’s common areas to create an open air facility. In addition, conceptual designs would include plans for pad sites in Central Mall’s parking areas, creating “out parcels” that could be converted to retail or other space.
Commercial developers define open air malls as retail areas with rows of stores spread over an area with a sidewalk or pavement in front, rather than separate retailers enclosed in a single building.
Nena Hardy, with Intouch Management Services, said the open air concept is one more retailers and shoppers are supporting, as retailers move away from traditional enclosed mall settings.
The conceptual designs, to be funded in FISTA’s 2021-2022 budget year that begins July 1, will include an architectural master plan of the existing mall parking lot, to include the potential use of pad sites for out parcels (facilities not connected to the existing building); 3D exterior renderings of Central Mall, generic in nature; and 3D interior renderings depicting an open air concept by removing the roof over interior common areas.
The decision centers on the retail and commons area of the mall, which operate independently of the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) being developed inside the former Sears and Dillard’s stores for use by defense contractors. The FISTA Development Trust Authority selected Intouch Management Services to operate those areas, to include the parking lots that surround the mall property.
FISTA Chairman Clarence Fortney said the contract is part of the process to increase the retail viability of the mall, ensuring outdated space by “today’s standards.” He said the idea is to explore the options that the trust authority and Intouch might have with retail and common area space, outlined by a firm with a reputation for designing usable mall space.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said multiple planning experts in recent years have urged Lawton to take advantage of the parking lot space, especially space adjacent to Southwest C Avenue on the mall property’s northern edge. He said the open air concept is worth exploring.
“It takes a crazy idea to save a mall,” he said, of a design plan that would totally change the look of the mall, but also revitalize retail activities inside.
Fortney said the agreement with Burk Collins gives FISTA ownership of the conceptual designs, although that firm may elect to participate in the process. Fortney said if the trust authority wanted to proceed with the actual plan, it could use whatever design firm it wanted. The exact costs associated with the conversion would be set in that design process.
Rogalski emphasized the conceptual designs are ideas, not plans to build.
“We can hand conceptual designs to any engineer,” he said, adding there still are challenges to be overcome, to include drainage issues evident in the east side parking lot.
Rogalski said the open air concept offers other benefits. For example, it would lower maintenance costs for the mall operators and its tenants because aging air conditioners working to cool the common areas no longer would be needed. The idea appeals to shoppers as well as tenants who could see an increase in customers.
Hardy said the open air concept reflects the feeling of today’s retailers, who want their own entrances and exits. She said that is why traditional malls are dying.
“Boxing someone in a mall is antiquated to them now,” she said.
“It’s good for us to look at doing something different,” she said, adding the plan also could link Central Mall tenants with other downtown retailers.
FISTA trust authority member Mark Brace, a local banker, cautioned that the decision is just the beginning of a long process to revitalize Central Mall.
“We hold this concept and we hold the keys to what we want to do after that,” he said.