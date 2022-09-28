Funding that will allow Lawton’s military defense contractor complex to continue development is expected to be among the projects considered by the Oklahoma Legislature when its special session opens today.
The FISTA Innovation Park was proposed for $20 million under Oklahoma’s share of American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects that members of the House and Senate recommended last week in their Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding. The innovation park is being created in Central Plaza as contractors convert vacant retail space into office and work space for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. FISTA 1, being created in the former Sears, is slated for completion by Nov. 30.
Clarence Fortney, chairman of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, said he and other trust authority members are waiting for their funding proposal to wind its way through the funding process before moving forward with any plans.
That funding will allow the innovation park to add a STEM lab component to its complex, as well as fund construction of an anechoic chamber (a room designed to stop reflections of sound or electromagnetic waves). FISTA Director James Taylor said the high-tech project to benefit defense contractors and their projects will actually be an anechoic complex: a large chamber (or possible two smaller ones), along with classroom and office space.
Another important component of the FISTA will be its STEM lab, a complex that will expose youths in Lawton and surrounding communities to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It’s a component FISTA officials have discussed since the beginning, creating a cooperative program that will blend higher education components supplied by Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center, Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma with personnel who work in the FISTA. The goal is to expose youths to STEM-related learning opportunities, catching their interest before they make career decisions.
“It’s important to STEM education,” Fortney said of the plan, which will be rolled into plans for Makerspaces (high-tech curriculum for younger students).
It’s something that Taylor calls “growing your own work force,” saying training youths in high-tech skills, then providing them jobs for them after college will keep those youths working in the local community, contributing to the economy of the place they call home.
“We’ll grow our own,” Fortney said, of the concept keeping local talent local. “We’ll meet whatever education requirements employers need.”
Fortney said as the grandfather of four, that is a component that deeply interests him.
“I don’t want them to leave,” he said, of the potential of providing “great jobs” for youths.
The plan specifies that FISTA will convert an existing space into a STEM lab/classroom. Initially that area was to be within FISTA 1, but because that area must be secured, the lab will be built elsewhere in Central Plaza. Officials have not publicly identified that space.
Taylor said such efforts are part of FISTA’s plan to create an eco-system, a support network that provides products the military needs while staying on the leading edge as technology evolves. And it helps Fort Sill continue to be a national leader, important for an employer that is a primary cog in the region’s economic engine.
FISTA officials aren’t yet ready to put a public timeframe on their efforts, saying that depends on the state’s funding allocation process.
“We can’t spend the money before we get it,” Fortney said, of the cautious approach FISTA is taking.