FISTA sign

Employees with Smith and Pickel Construction, Oklahoma City, work Tuesday on the sign above the north entrance to FISTA at Central Plaza. The State Legislature will decide this week on $20 million in funding through the America Rescue Plan Act for future work at FISTA.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Funding that will allow Lawton’s military defense contractor complex to continue development is expected to be among the projects considered by the Oklahoma Legislature when its special session opens today.

The FISTA Innovation Park was proposed for $20 million under Oklahoma’s share of American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects that members of the House and Senate recommended last week in their Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding. The innovation park is being created in Central Plaza as contractors convert vacant retail space into office and work space for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. FISTA 1, being created in the former Sears, is slated for completion by Nov. 30.

