Completing the Sears renovation project is key toward allowing tenants to move into what will become a complex for military defense contractors inside Central Plaza, supporters said.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority argued that point Tuesday before the City Council as they sought an additional $2 million allocation from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program to help cover the costs of renovating Sears for defense contractor use.
Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said the complex was developed to help support Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Long range precision fire is the Army’s No. 1 priority, Fortney said, adding that Fort Sill’s second Cross-Functional Team — air and missile defense — is priority No. 5.
Those teams already are functioning on Fort Sill and each has 50 employees, both civilian and military who are working to help the military deal with “near peer” threats posed by Russia and China, Fortney told the council. FISTA officials have been told another mission could be slated to move from Yuma Proving Ground to Fort Sill in 2023. In addition, the facility will help area educators create STEM opportunities for its youths, Fortney said, adding FISTA is poised to impose a dramatic impact on the local economy.
Four military defense contractors already have a presence in Central Plaza, setting up shop in what has been designated as the Business Integration Center (BIC) created in the old IBC Bank space. There are 10 full-time staff members housed in the BIC (eight are engineers associated with the four defense contractors), Fortney said, adding BIC space is full, even as the FISTA staff is working with three other entities to become part of the FISTA, including the University of Oklahoma Radar Research area (expected to work with the Cross-Functional Teams).
Fortney said FISTA’s request to seek additional funding is a reflection of the dramatic increases in construction materials and labor, something contractors working on other projects have said is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Project manager Smith & Pickel Construction cited some of those increases: studs have increased 50 percent; ceilings and tiles, 75 percent; HVAC work, 25-30 percent; electrical, 20-25 percent; and PVC pipe, 150 percent. Labor costs have increased 3.5 percent. Fortney said the combined result is that construction projects have increased 25-30 percent, according to an estimate provided by Smith & Pickel.
Fortney said the project is important to the community, adding U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole support the FISTA. Inhofe’s office has said funding associated with the FISTA is included in the National Defense Appropriations Authorization Act recently approved by Congress. Cole has said there is funding for FISTA in a federal transportation earmark that could total $1 million. News of that funding allocation should be known by April or May, Fortney said.