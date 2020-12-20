The latest action to buy Central Mall came earlier last week when the council put a covenant agreement into place with the Lawton Economic Development Authority that specifies the City of Lawton (as the owner of the mall) will make an in lieu of payment equal to the total of ad valorem revenue paid annually for the commercial property. Based on the valuation for the 2020 tax year, Central Mall would pay $201,372 in ad valorem tax, according to the Comanche County Assessor’s Office.
That tax bill will be calculated as a pro rata share of every lease for every tenant in the mall, the same system now used, under the agreement. The payment is important because the mall is part of the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district that covers downtown Lawton. TIF is an economic development tool that allows the city to pay for infrastructure upgrades in the area through increased ad valorem taxes that result from more valuable properties.
In early December, the FISTA Development Trust Authority selected insight Commercial Real Estate Brokerage to handle property management and maintenance duties for the retail and common areas of the mall. The Lawton-based company will work with Fleske Commercial Group, Norman, and Touchstone Management, Oklahoma City. Those three entities manage a combined total of 1.5 million square feet of commercial space. Insight will be paid $12,500 a month for its management and has been directed by the trust authority to keep as many of the mall’s current 16-member work crew intact as possible. City and trust authority members have said they want retailers already into the mall to continue operating there.
In early November, the trust authority hired Frankfurt-Short-Bruza & Associates (FSB) to handle the architectural and engineering work necessary to inspect, evaluate and design the FISTA facilities inside the Sears store. FSB also did the analysis of the entire mall, and the Fairmont Creamery earlier this year. Data and recommendations will be incorporated into a comprehensive master plan to be conducted in phases, with initial work to include a conceptual floor plan, budget and buildout schedule. The FISTA budget designates $3.625 million for that buildout work.