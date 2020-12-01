MEDICINE PARK — It’s trout season in Medicine Park and some families are taking advantage of the season and the weather to get the children out of the house.
Nine months into the pandemic and many parents are looking for ways to get out of the house while social distancing and being able to enjoy the sunshine. Some families are taking to fishing at the Medicine Park Bath Lake area.
“We’re just getting out of the house,” Alexis Ferry said on Monday. “Because of everything with COVID, we can’t really go into public places and we’re just trying to stay safe.”
Ferry said she and her husband, John, a Fort Sill soldier, will go to the fishing area at least twice a week. She said her family enjoys coming to the park because the city keeps it stocked and it’s a peaceful place to be.
“We always have a good time here,” Ferry said. “We can fish, we can walk, there’s places to eat and there’s just good energy with good people around.”
Other’s, like Fort Cobb Lake fishing guide Cory Hobbs, took advantage of the sunny day to bring his kids to work with him and try out a new fishing area while they are out of school.
“It’s just a good way to get out of the house,” Hobbs said. “Fishing keeps you away from everybody and it gets the kids doing something fun.”
Trout season runs from Nov. 1 to March 31, 2021.