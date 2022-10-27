MEDICINE PARK — Saturday afternoon will be a great day to “Fish or Treat” at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center.

The Center, No. 1 Aquarium Drive on Oklahoma 49, is hosting its Fish or Treat event from 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Trisha Parker, marketing director, invited families to “bring their little ghosts and goblins to trick-or-treat through the aquarium and along the garden trail.”

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

