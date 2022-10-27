MEDICINE PARK — Saturday afternoon will be a great day to “Fish or Treat” at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center.
The Center, No. 1 Aquarium Drive on Oklahoma 49, is hosting its Fish or Treat event from 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Trisha Parker, marketing director, invited families to “bring their little ghosts and goblins to trick-or-treat through the aquarium and along the garden trail.”
The facility will be decorated and some of the staff will be in costume to enhance the experience which will feature games and treats, according to Rainette Rowland, executive director. “We’ll also have extended critter chats that afternoon,” she said. “It will be a great time.”
“Fish or Treat” activities are included with the normal price of admission, Parker said. It’s hoped attendees will bring the spirit of the Halloween holiday.
“There is no extra charge,” she said. “Costumes are strongly encouraged.”
If you’re looking for the side of spooky that’ll make you shiver, Deputy Director Nicole Brown suggest you check out the center’s collection of “creepy crawlies.”
“We have spiders, scorpions, hissing cockroaches and of course lots of snakes,” she said.
