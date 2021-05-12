Two firms involved in cyber and electromagnetics activities will be the first tenants of the defense contractor industrial park being created inside Central Mall.
Clarence Fortney, chairman of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, announced the presence of Dynetics Technical Solutions and Nemean Solutions on Tuesday while giving the City Council an update of activities associated with the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) that will be established inside vacant storefronts at Central Mall. Specifically, those contractors will be working out of the former Sears and Dillard’s department stores, as soon as renovations to those sites are completed.
In the meantime, contractors will have their temporary homes in the former IBC Bank on the mall’s north entrance, recently renovated and now called the Business Integration Center.
Fortney said Dynetics and Nemean (which works with Dynetics) have each had two employees on site for about a week, and Dynetics plans to have 4-6 more employees here within the month, said FISTA Executive Director James Taylor.
FISTA officials have not specifically said what the firms will be doing, but their work is categorized under cyber and electromagnetics/artificial intelligence, according to Fortney’s presentation.
Defense contractors who will be working in the FISTA are expected to be associated with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed on installation: long range precision fire (identified by Army officials as their number one modernization priority) and air and missile defense.
The City Council created the now 12-member FISTA Development Trust Authority in January after purchasing Central Mall for $14.45 million. While FISTA and City of Lawton officials have repeatedly said they will be converting empty space within the mall to a technology park for defense contractors (starting with the former Sears on the west side of the structure), they also will keep the retail businesses now are operating there and, in fact, have plans to strengthen and expand the retail presence.
FISTA members have designated Midwest Wrecking to handle the first phase of those renovations, demolition of the interior of Sears and Dillard’s, so construction can begin on a structure that will provide secured space for defense contractors, as well as meeting rooms and classrooms associated with the STEM program for public school students. Work on that $713,610 contract is expected to begin May 24.
During his presentation, Fortney said Taylor and FISTA are working with 11 “Tier I” firms, and have letters of intent on file with seven (and is working on letters for the others). Another 35 firms have been identified in FISTA’s Tier II.
After his presentation, Fortney and other FISTA members said this is just the beginning of the announcements that will illustrate Lawton leaders made are the right decision in creating space for defense contractors that will work with the two Cross-Functional Teams housed on Fort Sill.
“If we do nothing, we’re going to lose them,” he told the council.
Taylor has said the names of those contractors cannot be released until FISTA has signed contracts with them, as it does with Dynetics and Nemean.