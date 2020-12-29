Comanche County Health Department began vaccinating first responders, inpatient and outpatient health care workers Monday.
County health officials held a walk-in clinic at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex for first responders to receive the vaccine as part of the Phase 2 COVID-19 Vaccine Priority Population Framework for Oklahoma plan. The vaccine became available for Phase 1 health care workers and long-term care patients Dec. 14. To date, more than 2.1 million people in the United States have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most of the first responders at Monday’s clinic would receive the new Moderna vaccine, said Nancy Sterkel, Comanche County Health Department Coordinating Nurse. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna has a longer shelf life of up to 30 days. However both vaccines require dual doses, with the second dose given after 28 days.
First responders, paid and unpaid fire department personnel, law enforcement, homeland security, emergency managers, and medical examiners getting their dose were required to wait 15 minutes for health officials to observe them for any adverse reactions or side effects of the medication.
“We watch for trouble breathing, swelling in the area or for development of rashes or hives that would indicate a reaction,” said Sterkel. “The common side effects are just redness or soreness in the arm, and some like tiredness fatigue but most everybody is doing great. We haven’t had any problems; they’ve all done really well.”
The vaccine doesn’t mean those who receive it are free to lose the mask though, Sterkel said.
“They still need to wear a mask and social distance,” said Sterkel. “Then the people that are getting Pfizer will come back in three weeks and get their second dose and those that get Madonna will come back in 28 days.”
The clinic is expected to continue through today from noon to 5 p.m.