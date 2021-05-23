FORT SILL — Fort Sill’s first basic combat training graduation ceremony Friday was the first to be open to the public in over a year due to the pandemic.
This moment’s meaning for the 269 soldiers and their families and friends proved unmeasurable for many.
The first class graduating with a public in-person audience featured a mixed group of soldiers from Delta Battery 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery and Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery. Their presence filled the grounds of the Fort Sill Polo Field. Their loved ones numbers swelled and spread before them as they took their formation before the grandstand.
Command Sgt. Major for the 434th Field Artillery Brigade Scott A. Slater looked at the field of new soldiers with a sense of pride. Over the prior 67 days, the ranks lined on the polo field learned the true meaning of “The Soldier’s Creed & Warrior Ethos.” As part of the event, the group of men and women recited it from memory and in unison:
“I am a guardian of freedom and the American way of life. I am an American Soldier.”
After Thursday’s family day where the new soldiers could spend time off-post with their families to visit Lawton and the surrounding communities, Slater said Friday was all about the soldiers.
“Today is more of a bubble event here on the grounds,” he said. “
Slater noted with pride the graduating soldiers were all without obvious signs grown prevalent during the pandemic. He credited it with the Army’s seriousness to face an enemy, even invisible, from the front lines.
“We are now vaccinating all our kids,” he said. “That’s why you don’t see any masks out here today.”
Private Brent Newton, of Detroit, Mich., was pleased to have made it through boot camp. He’s readying to attend AIT at Fort Lennonwood, MO. He was honored with recognition for his marksmanship during the graduation ceremony.
Newton said basic training suits his style.
“It was a good experience,” he said. “It really was a lot of fun.”
For Cathryn Miller, of Cochranton, Penn., her next destination will be Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where she will take her next challenge with AIT. She said the “teamwork” was her favorite part of the experience so far. But the best thing, she said, would be seeing her family who made the trip to see her big moment.
“I’m very excited to see them,” she said.
Private Juan Daza, of Madera, Calif., beamed with joy as he clutched his wife Mariah and 1 ½-year-old daughter Amelia. Missing them were the hardest thing of the past 10 weeks, he said.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I’ve been praying every day for this to happen so I can see them again.”
“It’s just a gift to be here with him today,” she said.
Married just four days before he left Illinois for boot camp, Private Joshua Perea reunited with his pink-haired and blushing bride following the graduation. Hand-in-hand, they walked in-step together towards the food trucks to find a bite to eat.
“It’s been pretty hard being apart,” he said.
The couple agreed they were due for a bit of a honeymoon before his next step.
The connection between families and the familial bonds formed between soldiers was connected by Lt. Col. Clifton T. Causey, Director of the Aviation Technology Office at Fort Eustis, Va., as he addressed the soldiers and audience.
“These are our sons and daughters,” he said. “There are many proud families here today.”
Causey’s father went through boot camp at Fort Sill 50 years ago. He followed suit in 2000.
Citing Mark Twain’s notion of the two most important days of your life are when you’re born and when you understand why. Causey reminded these new soldiers they wake up every day knowing your life serves something bigger than yourself. It’s a family that begins with blood, grows to include friends and fellow soldiers, and evolves to include every American.
“Life is much better when you keep your eyes up and out for your brothers and sisters than down looking at yourselves,” he said. “Remember, the role of the Army is to protect freedom.”
“You are the strength of our country,” he concluded.
