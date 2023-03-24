Congestion will be getting worse along one of Lawton’s busiest arterials this spring.
But the end result will be fewer delays caused by broken waterlines, better water pressure for adjacent businesses, and a safer walk across Wolf Creek.
City Council members selected two Oklahoma City construction firms to rebuild waterlines along the south side of Cache Road, work that will upgrade deteriorating lines between Northwest 67th Street on the west and Northwest 6th Street on the east. In between will be less disruptions from water crews digging up broken lines, a sidewalk along a popular pedestrian path, and a walking bridge over Wolf Creek.
Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said the work is divided into two projects: a 36-inch waterline stretching from Northwest 40th Street west along Cache Road to Northwest 67th Street, and a 12-inch waterline stretching from Northwest 38th Street to an area around the old Armed Services YMCA on the northern edge of Elmer Thomas Park. While both are upgrading aging and badly deteriorating waterlines, they are separate projects, Whisenhunt said.
The smaller waterline project is expected to begin first, with city engineers predicting they will issue the “notice to proceed” to Cimarron Construction Company sometime around April 1.
“We expect the 12-inch construction to start in about 40 days,” Whisenhunt said.
There will be a longer delay for the large waterline work. Whisenhunt said delivery of the new 36-inch segments will be six months, meaning Evans & Associates Utility Services isn’t expected to begin field construction before August.
Whisenhunt said the work will be separated by miles. The 12-inch waterline project will start at Northwest 40th Street and move east. When the large-line project begins four months later, that work will begin at Northwest 67th Street and move east. Both will disrupt traffic.
The 36-inch line will be installed in Cache Road’s outside (curbside) eastbound lane, meaning that lane will be closed as contractors work. The work will be done in nine segments — Whisenhunt anticipates 1,000-foot construction zones, where contractors will close that segment, install the line and valves, test the result, then restore the road surface before moving to the next segment.
“The whole distance won’t be closed at the same time,” he said.
The 12-inch line will be installed in the easement along Cache Road’s south side, with contractors working in 300-foot to 400-foot sections that will close the curbside lane. This project will include connections to the 30-inch water main running under Cache Road, meaning four sites where contractors will bore under the road to connect the new line.
Work also will include a new sidewalk between Northwest 38th and Northwest 16th streets, connecting to the Safe Routes to School sidewalk serving students walking to Whittier Elementary School on Laird Avenue. It also will connect to a sidewalk built along North Sheridan Road last year as the first in a citywide sidewalk program. The following project was to be a connecting sidewalk on Cache Road, but that changed as city engineers finalized plans for the Cache Road waterline.
“I knew the (sidewalk) project was being planned, and we just incorporated it to get it done, Whisenhunt said.
The pedestrian bridge was Whisenhunt’s brainchild, former City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said. Whisenhunt said city engineers had only two ways to get the 36-inch waterline across Wolf Creek: boring under the already deep Wolf Creek channel or building an aerial line.
“We started looking at the cost comparison, and the bridge came in less expensive and met the needs,” Whisenhunt said.
The bridge actually is the superstructure to support the waterline over the channel; a 6-foot-wide walkway with handrails and lights will be added to get pedestrians across the creek without using the Cache Road vehicular bridges as they do now.
Whisenhunt said the new waterlines will resolve problems created by aging infrastructure. The existing line is more than 60 years old, when waterlines typically have a 50-year life, and that’s why there have been numerous problems in recent years. There’s also the problem of what firefighters call fire flow: the amount of water pressure needed to fight fires.
“That current line is undersized and there is very minimal fire flow along those in certain locations,” Whisehunt said of the 12-inch waterline project, adding the same problem is the driving factor for both Cache Road waterlines. “It’s beyond its useful life.”