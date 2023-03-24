Bridge on Cache Road

Eastbound vehicles on Cache Road pass close to a narrow pedestrian lane along the bridge that passes over Wolf Creek. City of Lawton officials are planning to give pedestrians a new route over the creek, a pedestrian bridge that also will provide aerial support for a new 36-inch waterline to be built along the arterial.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Congestion will be getting worse along one of Lawton’s busiest arterials this spring.

But the end result will be fewer delays caused by broken waterlines, better water pressure for adjacent businesses, and a safer walk across Wolf Creek.

