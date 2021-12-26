Santa’s a busy guy this time of year, but nothing could keep him from adding a special visit to Lawton last week.
Santa, with the help of the Cavett Kids foundation and volunteers from First Baptist West, entertained a half dozen children and young adults and their families for a first-of-its-kind Christmas party.
The foundation is named for Danny Cavett, longtime director of pastoral care at OU Medicine in Oklahoma City and provides free summer camps for hundreds of children, as well as other services like therapy dogs.
Neil Tate, director of camps for the foundation, said the organization focuses on care for young people with life-threatening or chronic illnesses.
It’s been the practice for years to have events in Oklahoma City, where the charity is based and many of the kids go to for treatment at Children’s Hospital. The pandemic has curtailed the activities and temporarily put an end to the annual pilgrimage that David Tyler and other employees at the Goodyear tire plant made to the hospital to hand out presents and Christmas cheer.
“We’ve had a great relationship with David and Jimmy (Cagle) and the guys that work at Goodyear,” Tate said.
Taylor — who’s known to have an inside track with Santa — reached out to the foundation to ask what it planned to do this year. Instead of having a big event in Oklahoma City, the foundation planned several smaller, regional events. Tyler and Cagle and friends arranged for one in Lawton with volunteers from First Baptist West providing the space and a pizza dinner attended by families from Lawton and Duncan.
The evening included pizza and gifts, and a special visit with Santa arranged by Tyler. Santa charmed everyone from pre-schoolers to teenagers with his wry humor, good nature and magic tricks.
“We’re having a great time,” said Katina Beaushaw of Duncan,” said said it’s easier to make the drive here instead of having to go to Oklahoma City.
Maddy Hunt and her family have been involved with the organization for nine year, her mother Melissa said. Twice Maddy has undergone treatment for leukemia, the last time five years ago.
“Cavett Kids means the world to us,” she said.
“I love it here,” said Haley Darnell, one of the Cavett Kids. “Thanks you so much for putting this on.”