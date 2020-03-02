With Saturday night’s Black Heritage Banquet, Lawton-Fort Sill’s National Pan-Hellenic Council offered a theme that resonates 55 years after passage of the Voting Rights Act: “First of All, We Vote.”
Guests who filled Cameron University’s McCasland Ballroom carried the theme’s importance to heart in this election year.
Hosted by the members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity (Eta Xi Lambda Chapter), the 2020 Lawton-Fort Sill’s National Pan-Hellenic Council’s Black Heritage Banquet resonated with words and thoughts about how far African Americans have come and how far they’ve yet to go in the march for civil rights.
Mirroring thoughts of the late-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the power of the ballot is one that each American has in their hands.
“It’s been a long hard journey but we must remain vigilant, express the importance of voting rights, and exercise the rights that our ancestors struggled for years to obtain,” said Rodney D. Youngblood, National Pan Hellenic Council Lawton-Fort Sill President. “I hope that each of you enjoy the program prepared by my chapter brothers of Eta Xi Lambda Chapter, Alpha Phi Fraternity, Inc., and that it will spark your interest of making sure that our brothers and sisters take the journey to the voting polls.”
Inside the event programs, a copy of the State of Louisiana’s Literacy Test that African American voters were tasked with passing made an impression on Lawton Mayor Stan Booker. It was another piece of African American history that has struck him to the core following the month’s activities he’s attended celebrating Black History Month.
“I want to visit with you a little bit about history,” he said. “History is instructive.”
The university’s Vice President for Student Success Jared Phillips said he was proud to be a part of the night’s activities. He shared some groundbreaking information regarding the university.
“Cameron University is now the most diverse university in Oklahoma,” he said. “For the first time, students of color not outnumber the white students on campus.”
In introducing the night’s keynote speaker, Davison Vigil offered the Peter Clarke poem “There Goes An Alpha Man” in honor of Adrian L. Wallace, the 30th past General President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
“I want to identify some of his more intrinsic qualities,” Vigil said. “He is a servant leader.”
Wallace, a Louisian native, said that by the time he went to register to vote for the first time, the literacy test had been abolished by the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That didn’t mean he wasn’t tested and was made to read his registration back to the election board member. He remembered there still being signs outside his hometown that reminded visitors that there were “whites only” venues.
Brimming with hope and certitude, Wallace said that with unity, the African American community can make its voice heard and strike an impact in this nation.
“There’s so much more we can do working together than when we work individually,” he said. “The African American vote is a powerful force. Your vote, our vote, is important and it does matter.”
Wallace reminded the audience of the importance of registering to vote, helping others to become registered and to maintain valid registration, educate themselves regarding issues and candidates, “and we must get out and vote.”
“The African American vote is not just important,” he said, “it’s vital.”
Citing political leaders who have different values and who put up roadblocks to minority voting, Wallace reminded the audience that “voter suppression is real.” From gerrymandering to closed polls and beyond, he stressed the importance of remaining resolute.
This year, it’s not only the upcoming election but also participating in the census, Wallace said. He cited all the ways the data from the census, coupled with who is elected to state legislatures impacts the community.
“I challenge us to dream bigger things,” he said. “A ship in the harbor is safe, but that’s not why ships were built.”
Wallace reminded the audience that black history didn’t begin in the United States and cited the origin of humanity on the continent of Africa. This included the first people to fish, farm and mine.
The speaker made his feelings about the country’s leadership known and reminded his listeners to be strong in their convictions. In using Dr. King’s warning against “the appalling silence of good people,” he challenged his audience to stand for freedom for all men and women.
“These days, liberal is a mantle people hide from,” he said, “but others will wear conservative as a badge of honor.”
Wallace reminded his audience to not become discouraged. He spoke of a friend who told him that it doesn’t matter what people do, that President Donald Trump will be re-elected.
“You’re right,” Wallace said with a dramatic pause before following, “if we don’t get out and vote. There comes a time you take a position that is neither safe nor comfortable.”
“Let us never forget we are one people,” he said.