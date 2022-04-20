For nearly six months, Shamika Verdejo has been building costumes and contacting models and artists. She’s putting together a celebration of Earth Day, the first of its type in Lawton, and she’s doing it mostly alone.
“This is a creative process,” Verdejo said. “It’s something that changes as I work on it, so except for the assembly part, it’s something I have to do myself.”
The idea for Verdejo’s Earth Day Fashion Show started to really take shape in November last year. Verdejo had started a company, Verdejo Events LLC, and wanted a first event completely different from what people usually see in Lawton.
To that end, Verdejo has spent $3,000, mostly out of her own pocket, to make the dream a reality. It means the event is going to cost her, even if she sells out, but it’s something she’s determined to make happen at any cost.
“This is the 25th job I’ve had,” Verdejo said. “The reason I still have it is because I enjoy working for myself. I feel like I’ve learned a lot about how to do this, and there’s a lot of people, artists, models and vendors. I’ve told the community I’m going to deliver an event, and I will.”
The show will include 12 models, two artists, a host, a DJ and four vendors. Every person involved in the show has connections to the area. Every costume was designed and built by Verdejo, each made entirely of plants and flowers either bought at nurseries or found and cut by Verdejo.
“It’s why I always call them costumes, and not outfits,” Verdejo said. “These are not outfits you can buy off a rack and just wear. It’s something different.”
Verdejo has planned four events before this one, but she’s never planned one as the head of her own company. By scheduling the event for Earth Day, she not only gave herself time to bring the event to life but also gave herself the opportunity to satisfy her love for the arts, and for nature.
“I’ve always loved being outside, in nature,” Verdejo said. “And I’ve always been really drawn to the arts. I’ve wanted to direct and produce something like this for a long time.”
Verdejo hopes to bring many different art forms together for the event. Each model, apart from wearing a costume designed by Verdejo, will carry a painting created by local artists Monique Cherrelle and Ashley Morrison. The event also will include a poetry reading and music.
The models themselves were chosen to represent all walks of life, with models selected of various races, gender identities, sexual preferences and ages. Verdejo said she wanted to show as broad a swath of the types of people who live in Lawton as possible.
“I put out different calls for specific groups of people,” Verdejo said. “A lot of people were hard to get, they all have full-time jobs, of course, but I found people who represent a lot of different groups in Lawton.”