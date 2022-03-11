DUNCAN — A Grady County man is accused of taking advantage of the pain of an addicted customer and killing him through an overdose in October 2021.
Investigators believe he knew the drugs were counterfeit and possibly more potent than expected.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Stephens County District Court for Mark Lamar James Richardson, 50, of Chickasha, for a count of first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
The allegation follows the Oct. 1, 2021, death of 31-year-old Joshua Camuel Edgar. The State Medical Examiner blamed “acute Fentanyl poisoning” as the cause of death.
Investigators believe Richardson is the man who dealt Edgar death. The dead man’s text messages offer a trail through the logistics of the suspected fatal drug deal on Sept. 30, 2021, in Chickasha. It also contains doubts by the deceased he was getting what he bargained for.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Vann stated responders were called by Edgar’s wife when she found him unresponsive at their home in Comanche. He was pronounced dead within minutes.
A pill cutter with a blue pill nearby and a bottle of pink pills were found on the nightstand, the probable cause affidavit states. Edgar’s cellphone was there as well.
Edgar’s wife told investigators her late-husband went to Chickasha “to purchase pills for pain,” the affidavit states. She said she left the house for about 10 minutes to run an errand. Upon return, she found him slumped face down on their bed. She called his parents, who came over and began CPR while she called 911.
Edgar had had three different surgeries to both shoulders from his football injuries, as well as to his elbow from a fall. He also suffered from asthma, the affidavit states. His wife said he’d begun taking pain pills in 2006 following his first surgery. She told Vann she’d seen her husband buy pills from Richardson, either at a store or a restaurant in Chickasha.
Thinking he was buying M/30 Oxycodone pills, Edgar is believed to have received product from a counterfeit batch containing fentanyl. Similar counterfeits had been going around Chickasha, according to the affidavit.
After receiving a search warrant, Edgar’s phone messages were accessed. There were several calls to Richardson’s phone number as well as a trove of deleted text messages between the two men, the affidavit states.
Among those messages were signs drug deals were made, according to Vann. There were what appeared to be 12 drug transactions between Sept. 14 and Oct. 1, 2021.
TEXT MESSAGES OFFER DETAILS
The dialogue from the final day’s meetings cited in the affidavit offer a clue that Edgar voiced concern he was receiving counterfeit product:
•Joshua at 12:25 p.m.: ‘Hey bud can you get a hold of anything?’
•Mark at 12:26 p.m.: ‘Same ones.’
•Joshua at 12:27 p.m.: ‘Them ones that have the AIG imprint on them?’
•Mark at 12:28 p.m.: ‘Yeah.”
•Joshua at 12:40 p.m.: ‘Ok grab me one please. …’”
Upon arrival and meeting between the two, Edgars messaged Richardson that something wasn’t right with the pill he’d purchased for $40.
•Joshua at 1:52 p.m.: ‘I though these were the ones with the AIG imprint on them?’
•Mark at 1:53 p.m.: ‘They the same as yesterday.’
•Joshua at 1:54 p.m.: ‘The ones yesterday had a M on it but it wasn’t fat like this.’
•Mark at 1:56 p.m.: ‘He said they were the same.’
•Joshua at 1:59 p.m.: ‘I was hoping they were but they weren’t. I just cut it in half and it just disintegrated into powder.’
•Mark at 2 p.m.: ‘I’ll tell him.’”
A short time later, Edgar asked for two more of the pills and he and Richardson agreed to a meet up again.
Edgar’s wife said there were times she and her husband were concerned about the pills being counterfeit. She said Edgar had questioned Richardson before and had been assured “they were good.”
But on Oct. 1, 2021, Edgar came home and told his wife he’d eaten one-and-a-half pills and he “couldn’t feel it,” the affidavit states. She said he’d planned to take some time before taking the other half pill.
Oxycodone has weaker effects compared to fentanyl which is 100 more times more potent than morphine. In comparison, morphine is one-and-a-half times more powerful than Oxycodone, according to therecoveryvillage.com.
Due to the nature of the crime, if convicted and receiving life in prison, Richardson would have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before consideration for parole. In Oklahoma, a life sentence is 45 years behind bars meaning he would have to serve at least 38 years before consideration by the parole board.
Richardson has several prior felony convictions from Grady County: June 1992, bail jumping, drug distribution, transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle and receiving stolen property; January 1993, receiving stolen property; June 2004, DUI with liquor or drugs; September 2004, drug possession; and September 2004, drug possession, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
