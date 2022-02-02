The trial of a Fort Sill soldier accused of killing his girlfriend and fellow soldier has been moved to later in the three-week jury trial docket in Comanche County District Court.
Richard Rasheed Smith, 24, was set to begin seating a jury on Monday in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom for a felony count of first-degree murder and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. It was rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Smith is accused of killing Amber Conner, 28, during a domestic incident Jan. 18, 2020, at District SIX10 Apartments, 610 SW 52nd.
Smith and Conner were soldiers stationed at Fort Sill at the time of the incident.
In this trial’s stead, a trial scheduled to begin Thursday in Neuwirth’s courtroom will begin seating its jury today.
Takeitha Rochelle Ewing will be tried for felony counts of attempted fourth-degree arson, third-degree arson, malicious injury to property and harassing and threatening electric communication.
Jury selection begins Wednesday for Marcus Perry’s trial for allegations of discharging a firearm into a dwelling or building used for public or business purposes, records indicate.
Christopher Alexander Pugh, 23, of Fort Sill, was killed from multiple gunshot wounds after being caught in crossfire during a shootout the morning of April 27, 2019, at the K9 Motorcycle Club’s bar. Perry is alleged to be one of the shooters.
No one has been charged with firing the fatal shots.
As of Tuesday morning, no contingency plans have been announced regarding resolution of the docket if a forecast winter storm due for today shuts down courthouse operations.