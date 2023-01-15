First-degree murder cases top first week for Comanche County trials

Two first-degree murder trials open the first week of the three-week Comanche County jury trial docket.
Following Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday observance, the wheels of justice will begin turning again at the Comanche County Courthouse, 305 SW 5th, as jurors arrive to begin their duty with jury selection.
NON-JURY MURDER TRIAL
Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe will serve in his judicial role as well as the decision maker in the trial of Tevin Jamal Anderson, 29, who opted for a non-jury trial.
Anderson was charged in April 2021 with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison or life without parole.
Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver is prosecuting the case and Ronald Williams from Oklahoma Indigent Defense System represents Anderson.
Anderson is accused of shooting and killing Jennifer Gibson, 47, on April 18, 2021.
Police said Anderson admitted he’d been so high on PCP at the time of the shooting that he believed she was the devil. He shot her once while she was on the ground to make sure she was dead, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Gibson was found around 3:30 a.m. April 18, 2021, lying in the roadway next to a vehicle at the intersection of Southwest 6th Street and U.S. 281. A police officer found a shell casing next to her body and when he unzipped her jacket, saw gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit. She was declared dead at the scene.
Investigators said the vehicle registration traced back to Anderson. It was learned he lived with Gibson and another man.
Police said Anderson told them he’d run out of gas and when Gibson got out of the car, he shot her. According to the affidavit, he then stood over her and fired into her body “making sure she was dead.” He said he fled on foot.
Anderson is also scheduled for trial in the next jury trial docket in May for a felony count of accessory to first-degree murder committed later in the day April 18, 2021, records indicate. That crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
Anderson is accused of being an accessory to the shooting death of Richard E. Anderson, 49, of Lawton.
Held on $1.5 million combined bond for both cases, Anderson has been in the Comanche County Detention Center since his initial appearances.
Zaire Ameri Brown, 18, of Lawton, pleaded guilty in May 2022 in Comanche County District Court to felony counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, records indicate.
With his plea, Brown admitted he shot and killed Richard Anderson during the incident outside Phillips 66, 1202 Cache Road. According to investigators who viewed the store security video, it began with a verbal argument between Tevin and Richard Anderson and another man that escalated.
The video shows Brown walking up behind Richard Anderson and shooting him several times in the back and neck.
With his plea, the State sought and received the punishment of life without parole for Brown due to being “irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible,” according to the charge. He was remanded to the Oklahoma Juvenile Authority.
Brown is scheduled to return to the Comanche County District Court at 2 p.m. Sept. 6 for his formal, adult sentencing, records indicate.
MURDER TRIAL BY JURY
The jury trial of Frank Alexander Cooper III, 37, for charges of first-degree murder, deliberate intent, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction will begin Tuesday in Judge Jay Walker’s court. He faces life or life without parole if convicted.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting the case and Debbie Maddox from Oklahoma Indigent Defense System will represent Cooper.
Cooper is accused of firing the fatal bullet that struck Lavonte Lawler, 28, in the mouth, killing him April 17, 2021, in the parking lot of Garrett’s Landings Apartment, 1321 SW 27th.
Police were called to the apartments and found Lawler lying dead in the parking lot. Another man was found suffering a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A witness told investigators Cooper, shot Lawler in the face, the affidavit states. She said she and another man had been walking back to her apartment and as they approached, a silver or tan SUV creeped up on them. As Lawler and another victim approached the SUV, the witness said she saw Cooper shoot Lawler in the face, but wasn’t sure who shot the other man. He was treated for his injuries by neighbors before responders arrived and took him to a local hospital.
Cooper has prior felony convictions: June 2003, Tulsa County, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and May 2012, Shelby County, Tenn., for aggravated robbery, records indicate.
Jakievion D. Johnson, 21, is slated for the May trial docket to face a felony count of accessory to first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
Johnson is accused of being in the vehicle when Cooper allegedly fired the fatal gunshot.
Johnson made his first court appearance on April 22, 2021, and is being held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.