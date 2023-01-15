First-degree murder cases top first week for Comanche County trials

Two first-degree murder trials open the first week of the three-week Comanche County jury trial docket.

Following Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday observance, the wheels of justice will begin turning again at the Comanche County Courthouse, 305 SW 5th, as jurors arrive to begin their duty with jury selection.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

