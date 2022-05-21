ANADARKO — A 24-year-old Anadarko man will face trial for first-degree murder for allegations he caused a fentanyl-laced overdose in January 2021.
Sentrell Damone Johnson is scheduled for arraignment on a first-degree murder charge in Caddo County District Court at 1:30 p.m. June 29, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Johnson was bound over for trial following Friday’s completion of his preliminary hearing in District Judge Kory Kirkland's courtroom.
The court also bound Johnson over for trial for a January 2021 felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs. Records indicate he will be arraigned for that case on June 29 as well.
Johnson is accused of selling a dose of counterfeit M-30 Roxys laced with fentanyl that caused the Jan. 18, 2021, death of Colton Wright, 22, Cement, according to the charge.
Wright was found dead by his family members in the bathroom at his home and, according to the probable cause affidavit, evidence was found to include foil with residue and a straw. Investigators believed he’d died from an overdose. The State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report identified Wright’s cause of death was identified as “acute fentanyl toxicity.”
Investigators were led to Johnson as the suspected drug dealer. While staking out his home, investigators pulled over a person leaving and seized 30 of the counterfeit pills, the affidavit states.
Johnson admitted to selling Wright a pill for $30 on Jan. 18, 2021, according to the affidavit. He said the pill was from a batch he’d bought out of Lawton and said a few pills “weren’t good.”
M30’s are often counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to the much-weaker oxycodone pills. Both are synthetic opioids.
Another charge hanging over Johnson’s head is a felony count of attempted escape from jail stemming from a mid-January incident at the Caddo County Detention Center. Johnson is among eight inmates accused of unsuccessfully trying to overcome detention officers to break out of their pod.
Johnson has a preliminary hearing conference at 11 a.m. June 15 in District Judge David A. Stephens’ courtroom, records indicate.