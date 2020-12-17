On Wednesday, a Lawton nurse became the first person in Southwest Oklahoma to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
On hand to watch were Gov. Kevin Stitt, medical professionals, state and local officials and the press.
Laura Thomas, a registered nurse who works in the intensive care unit at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, became the first person in Southwest Oklahoma to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a press conference.
Thomas was administered the vaccine by co-worker Nikki Martinez. Martinez then went on to administer doses to five more staff members of Memorial, including Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Michener.
Thomas said she was excited about taking the vaccine, but the inspiration to take it came from her 78-year-old father living in Ohio.
“I’ve been talking to him about the vaccine,” Thomas said. “He is very excited about it and he’s willing to step forward and take it as soon as he can, so I thought this was my way to honor him and to do my part to try to help with this.”
Thomas, who has been a nurse for 28 years, said she has been on the frontline of the pandemic since the beginning. She said she also drew inspiration from treating patients with the virus.
“The hardest part is that these patients are so sick,” said Thomas. “From the very young to the elderly, they come in. Some of them come in with no medical problems at all but become very ill, and they can’t have their families. It’s just very hard to be there for them with everything and try to hold it all together.”
Thomas encouraged everyone to take the vaccine when it becomes available, but also reminded people to do their own research on it. She said even with the vaccine, people should continue to social distance and wear a mask.
Oklahoma received its first 33,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday. Stitt and other state and local officials celebrated the delivery but also urged Oklahomans to continue taking COVID-19 precautions, saying it will be months before vaccines are widely available to the general public and the effects of the vaccines will be noticeable.
“This is a major step in us getting back to normal,” Stitt said. “But I want to be very clear, we’re not going to get there overnight. This vaccine is a big piece of the puzzle but we still need to keep doing our part. I want to thank all of you for continuing to take precautions to stop the spread and slow the spread of COVID-19. It is critical that we keep that up all across our state. It will take several months to get the vaccine out to everyone but we are optimistic. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker joined the press conference to thank Stitt and other officials for what he called a quick response in delivering the vaccine and encouraged his constituents to take the vaccine when it becomes available.
“I believe that it’s our patriotic duty to take this vaccine to change the course of what’s happened,” Booker said. “And I know that we’re all ready to get this disruption behind us. So let’s be careful to not allow human nature creep in too fast. The season that we’re in — Christmas gatherings, New Year’s gatherings — we’ve got to be careful during this time that these initial phases are getting this vaccine now for those most vulnerable.”
The vaccines will be distributed throughout various regions of Oklahoma, with 1,950 going to Memorial Hospital as a regional hub with some of those doses already on their way to Greer and Kiowa counties
Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said further regions of distribution would be released when doses arrived at those locations. He said due to privacy concerns, he could not release those locations ahead of time.
Frye said during this first phase of vaccinations officials will be using a tiered system giving priority to frontline workers in public health settings who either work in situations where risk of transmission is high, who themselves are unable to avoid exposure to the virus, and who play a critical role in ensuring that those with or suspected of COVID are able to be served by the public health system.
Stitt said he expects to have a total of 160,000 doses for Oklahoma before the end of the year.