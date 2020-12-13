OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma can expect to see its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine as early as Wednesday, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said Friday.
That shipment from Pfizer, originally projected to occur sometime between Dec. 11-14, would mark Oklahoma’s entrance into the worldwide battle to overcome the virus creating havoc on lives and economies. While vaccinations began mid-week in Great Britain, U.S. distribution has been delayed by federal efforts to verify and approve the vaccines being made by Pfizer and Moderna, which is why the vaccine hadn’t arrived in Oklahoma by Dec. 11 as originally projected.
Frye said the first shipment will contain about 33,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, with another round manufactured by Moderna expected “around” Dec. 22 (state officials will confirm the date when they have further information), with an expected shipment of 60,000 doses. In all, Oklahoma is expected to receive 166,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine in December and inoculations will begin as soon as the vaccine is ready for distribution, Frye said.
“We can’t wait,” he said.
Frye said those 166,000 doses represent just the first round of the two-dose vaccine; those who receive the COVID-19 treatment will need a second vaccination approximately three weeks after their initial dose.
Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said the Oklahoma State Department of Health will distribute the vaccine doses under a plan crafted by public health experts, medical personnel, epidemiologists and others over the course of weeks. Reed said that plan “has to be very fluid” because of the many unknowns. Health care officials already have adjusted the four-phase plan that sets four priority groups, starting with front line health care workers dealing with COVID-19 patients and long-term care facility staff and residents in group one, and general residents by group four.
“We anticipate the general public will have access to the vaccine throughout 2021,” Reed said.
Reed said the first 33,000 doses of the vaccine will go “straight to front line workers directly taking care of COVID patients.”
“We plan to start as soon as it arrives,” Frye said. “The phase one group should plan to get it Dec. 16.”
Reed said health care organizations already are working on plans that detail how the vaccine will be distributed. Dr. Douglas Drevets, chief of infectious diseases at OU Medical Center, said that at his hospital, a huge amount of behind-the-scenes work has gone into setting up the distribution for a vaccine, even as information changes multiple times a day.
“I’m sure that each organization in the state is doing this,” he said.
Reed said the state health department worked with its health care partners to identify sites across the state that serve as distribution centers, with Oklahoma officials also planning to work with the federal tracking system built for the COVID-19 vaccine to report data. That will be important for data such as residents who have received their first dose of the vaccine, then must wait 21-28 days to receive their second. The Oklahoma immunization system will be the primary system tracking those residents, Reed said.
Drevets said he is confident the vaccine is safe. He said Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a rigorous process that it goes through — and was still going through Friday morning — to ensure public safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna products. Both those vaccines have an effectiveness rate of 90-95 percent.
“That is remarkable,” Drevets said. “Few are better than this.”
He conceded side effects are being reported, as they are with most vaccines. He said many patients will have pain at the injection site, with other symptoms to include shivering, fever and malaise. But, there are few serious side effects, he said. Drevet also said Pfizer has focused studies on youths aged 12-18 and is finding that the younger the patient, the more noticeable the side effects.
“But, that still is not a reason to not get the vaccine,” he said.
Frye said while Oklahoma will receive routine shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine once the federal distribution system goes into effect, it still will take time to ensure all residents receive their doses. He said that’s why Oklahomans must continue to take the steps necessary to keep COVID-19 numbers down, the same argument Gov. Kevin Stitt made Thursday when he announced he was extending an executive order that would continue to make restaurants and bars close at 11 p.m., while adding new limits on those attending indoor youth sports events and holding public gatherings.
“It’s vital to take precautions to stop the spread,” Frye said, adding that he and other officials have added a fourth “W” to the Ws Oklahomans are expected to follow: wash your hands, watch your distance, wear and mask and, now, wait for the vaccine.