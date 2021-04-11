It's fitting that Lawton is celebrating strong women because the state's history is full of them, Cameron University history Professor Sarah Eppler Janda told residents Sunday.
The occasion was the unveiling of the first of the granite benches that will mark the Celebrating Suffrage monument planned for Ned Shepler Park. The bench — the first of four — is the second phase of a three-phase fundraising effort that will lead to the dedication of five life-sized bronze statues of women, each wearing ethnic or period dress highlighting the era in which they were active in the right to vote or civil rights.
Janda said the the right to vote has long been intertwined with the fight for civil rights, noting civil rights pioneer Frederick Douglass, attending the Women's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y,., in 1848, stated he supported a women's right to vote.
"The two movements grew up together," Janda said, adding that doesn't mean there isn't some painful history — there were instances when African-American and Indigenous women were told they couldn't mix with white women marching for the right to vote.
But, the various entities involved overcame obstacles to work together, Janda said, noting while there were differences, there was "commonality as well."
Janda said Oklahoma has had women in the forefront of issues important to women and to the civil rights movement. She said the first woman in Oklahoma elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1920 was only the second woman elected to the U.S. House. Ironically, while Oklahoman Alice Robertson took her seat in the House the same year women won the right to vote, she did not support the suffrage movement, arguing women would be better protected and have more opportunities through marriage. But, she wasn't going to throw away an opportunity "men foolishly gave us...."
Oklahoma wouldn't elect a woman to federal office again until Mary Fallin in 2006, Janda said.
Oklahoma's history also is the history of a state that offered women of various ethnic backgrounds the "opportunity to really invent themselves," Janda said. And, she said winning the right to vote was just the start of the "heavy lifting" that led into civil rights, citing residents such as civil rights icon Clara Luper, who helped launch a lunch counter boycott in 1958 that echoed across the nation.
Locally, women friends of different ethnic backgrounds evolved into The Group, whose membership relied on connections and quiet persistence to integrate most of Lawton. It's just part of the history of suffrage and civil rights.
"It's hard and messy, but it's uplifting too," Janda said.
Lawton's ties to strong women make it fitting that its Celebrate Suffrage monument will be the first in Oklahoma, said Mayor Stan Booker. Booker is tied to that movement because he, too, was raised by a strong woman.
"I learned by watching her," he said.
The variety of women involved in voting rights and civll rights is why the monument's design will incorporate five figures, representing Caucasian, African-American, Native-American, Hispanic and Asian women, said Barbara Curry, the community activist who launched the project that now incorporates a wide part of the Lawton-Fort Sill community.
And, some of those figures have become a permanent part of the monument, courtesy of this first granite bench crafted by Clemente Rodriguez of Gladstone Monument in Frederick. Rodriguez's work now sets at the base of the lights installed in August 2020 as the first phase of the monument project. Curry said funding raising is continuing for three more benches, with those donations covering the cost of the work while providing the seed money Women that VOTE Arts Corporation will use as local matching funds as they begin to search for corporate sponsors.
The next phase of the bench project is Bench of the Matriarchs, to be dedicated in August. Information on the project is available through Facebook: Women that VOTE Arts Corporation or at www.womenthatvote.com.