Dozens gathered in the cold Monday night at Southwestern Medical Center for a prayer service honoring frontline workers.
The event was hosted by Tony Christie, associate pastor at First Baptist Church in Lawton, and featured guest prayer leaders such as Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, Southwestern Chaplain Louise Harris and Friendship Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Walter Wilson.
“We’re here to pray,” Christie said. “We’re here to ask God to intervene, provide for the patients, physicians, nurses and support staff safety. We’re praying to God to provide care for the patients and to show compassion for them, especially those who have COVID-19.”
Christie went on to say his group would seek support for patients and families through prayer. He said the prayer visual was meant to draw attention to the work staff continue to provide and the risk they take by caring for COVID-19 patients.
“We just want to pray for them and let them know people care,” said Harris. “They all put their lives on the line for us every day and we appreciate that. So, we’re just going to ask God to cover them in prayer.”
Several led prayers during the 30-minute vigil and while all the prayers were unique, they shared the same theme of seeking help and understanding from a higher power.
Following the prayers, Christie invited attendees to return to their vehicles to finish the meeting with a display of flashing lights and honking horns.
Christie said he hopes to make this a regular event at area hospitals and grow more support and participation from area churches.