A truck that has begun analyzing Lawton streets is essentially a computer server room on wheels.
Tom Goodyear, the lead operator for the Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) van now driving Lawton streets, said he and co-worker Oscar Arambula arrived in town early last week, but had to wait out three days of rain that left potholes and cracks filled with water. After the sun came out Thursday, the two-man crew hit the streets, using lasers and cameras to see just what's on and under the pavement that supports vehicles driving on Lawton arterials and through city neighborhoods.
From the front, the white van Goodyear and Arambula are handling looks like an ordinary vehicle. The view from behind is different: A metal support structure protrudes more than 2 feet from the top of the van, holding the two laser systems that analyze pavement under the vehicle. There's also thick cable connecting to cameras running along the left rear side. Inside, the van is a computer nerd's dream, with computers, cables and screens filling most of the space. There's even what looks like a joystick on the small table supporting the computer screens.
A joy stick?
Goodyear laughs and said the system relies on the same type of systems gamers use. Gaming systems are crazy fast, and that's the power the IMS van needs, he said.
Goodyear said IMS's system relies on both laser images and traditional photographs. The cameras shoot pictures of what you and I would see on a street if we looked (and knew what we were looking at); the laser penetrates the surface to reveal what is underneath, with damage recorded in an array of colors. A badly damaged street is going to look like a weather map showing a really bad storm, he said, of the variety of intense colors.
The men's work is replacing what City of Lawton Public Works officials have done for decades: A "windshield" analysis that meant driving every mile of every paved street, looking for problems. That windshield aspect isn't gone; Goodyear said he still looks at the street surface as he drives. The difference: Once he spots bad areas, he and Arambula active cameras and lasers to record what's there.
"Lasers record the depth and thickness of cracks. How many there are and how wide they are, the deterioration of the road," he said, of the analysis done to determine the deterioration of the road and whether it needs to be repaired or replaced.
The men look at other things as well, including rut depth. Ruts are inevitable on roads where tires pass repeatedly over the same areas in a traffic lane.
"Where the road is worn," Goodyear said, explaining while some ruts are obvious, other times they are not visible to the naked eye.
The laser analysis captures other things that may not be visible to the naked eye: curves and distortions, for example. And, it can help predict trouble before it begins. But, so can those who specialize in road work.
As Goodyear was talking, he gestured to the road beside his van, pointing out examples of "alligator cracking," light cracking giving the road surface the appearance of alligator skin. It means a pothole is ready to develop. The observation illustrates how traditional survey work can meld with new technology to help predict damage, which, in turn, helps cities determine what roadwork needs to be done and when.
It's a process based on high-tech.
Lasers shoot into the surface to bring back an image that shows what is there, in terms of existing conditions and damage that has occurred or is getting ready to occur. Cameras and lasers taking pictures are linked to computers inside the van that record data for analysis. The power needed to operate those systems is where the gaming references come in.
"It runs like a gaming tournament," Goodyear said of his van, explaining the technology needs the same high-speed capability gamers need.
While Goodyear drives the van, Arambula can sit at a table behind him, viewing photographs of a particular site on one monitor and the laser image of what is under the surface on the other monitor. Images are dumped into the IMS's home system in Tucson, Arizona, every night, to be compiled into a single report when the project is completed.
"It's all done in-house," Goodyear said, explaining IMS has all its own engineers and data technicians to do all the tasks themselves, meaning the data doesn't leave IMS until it is sent to the client.