Pointing a toy rifle at police may not help you get ahead in life but, if you don’t get shot dead, you’ll most likely end up in jail.
That’s a lesson learned by a man following an incident Monday night.
Lawton Police Officer Nathan Ronan reported he and other officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Northwest Kingsbury Avenue regarding a domestic. When they arrived, a man asked police to help him recover his property from a home in the area.
Ronan spoke with a man and woman who said the man who’d spoken with the officers was at their house but they didn’t know what property he was seeking.
While speaking with the pair, Ronan said he heard a loud “pop noise” and looked toward a nearby home and saw a “short male” pointing a rifle at officers, the report states. He had the butt of the rifle to his shoulder and the front held in his left hand, which Ronan said is considered a “shooter stance.” Ronan drew his pistol and pointed it at the man’s “center mass” which sent the man back into the home, closing the door behind him.
Ronan said he pursued the man and kicked the door open and came in. According to the report, the man who’d had the gun came out of a room with his hands in the air. He and a woman in the room were told to lay on the floor and an officer held them at gunpoint while Ronan cleared the room. Another man was found lying in the bed.
A BB gun was found in the bedroom the first man had exited, the report states. During questioning, he admitted to firing the gun but said it wasn’t at the officers, Ronan said. He later told investigators he’d been drinking alcohol and “was having suicidal thoughts.” He was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.