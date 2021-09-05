The FIRES Chapter of the Association of the United States Army honored those who support the military Thursday, as well as health care providers who helped the community cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
AUSA was founded with the goal of supporting soldiers, honoring those who protect the nation. The local chapter makes an annual point of honoring those who support war fighters and their families, as well as care providers who support the community at large. Both were in evidence during Thursday’s reception and banquet, from legislators who fight in Washington, D.C., to ensure funding and support for the military and its missions, to local residents who willingly provide support.
The same is true of care providers, and FIRES Chapter President James Taylor said COVID-19 has been particularly challenging. He said local providers have been able to meet the challenges of the pandemic, and that’s why the FIRES Chapter wanted to recognize them.
They include Dr. Scott Michener, chief medical officer for Comanche County Memorial Hospital, who has become one of the local expert faces in the COVID-19 pandemic; Brandie Combs, regional director of the state health department’s District 5; Dr. John Armitage, CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute; Dr. Daniel Joyce and Dr. Todd Bridges, both with Hearts That Care health clinic; Dr. Richard Boatsman, pathologist; and Southwestern Medical Center. All have been involved in the fight against COVID-19 in the past 18 months, Taylor said.
U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, who earlier lauded American military personnel, said he also believes the men and women who have been fighting COVID-19 deserve recognition, adding the pandemic has fundamentally changed the nation.
Cole said the country was better prepared moving into the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 than it had been 100 years earlier when dealing with what history dubs the Spanish Flu. Cole said federal legislators had increased funding to the National Institutes of Health (39 percent), the federal stockpile (34 percent) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (24 percent).
“We saw other things and thought something might be coming,” he said, of funding efforts that put plans and materials into place before they were needed.
He said that positioned the nation to move quickly into Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to dispense personal protective equipment in the early days, then mobilize the effort of three pharmaceutical entities to develop COVID-19 vaccines.
“We’d never developed a vaccine in less than four years,” he said, about the speed under which the vaccines were made available to the public.
He also credited the nation for having the resources and the will to push the effort forward.
“Everyone should take credit for it,” he said.
Lifetime Achievement
The evening also was about honoring those who support U.S. soldiers, and Taylor and Mike Brown, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, shared the stage to honor a local businessman and military retiree. The men awarded the FIRES Chapter’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award to Joe Diaz, for his efforts to “go above and beyond” in recognizing and supporting the military.” Brown said Diaz was chosen for the award for a simple reason.
“This man and his wife are always there,” he said, of the effort Diaz makes to attend pretty much any local event associated with the military. “They walk the walk.”
After the banquet, Diaz admitted to being surprised by the recognition, saying that’s not the reason he does it. Diaz said he decided when he retired from the military that he was going to be engaged in as many civic events in his community as possible, because he wasn’t able to during his military career.
Taylor said Diaz and other honorees fit into FIRE Chapter’s stated mission: “Everything we do is for the war fighter and his family.”
Earlier in the evening, Ronnie Chronister, senior vice president of weapons technology and manufacturing for Dynetics, was recognized for support of military efforts. Chronister, who was born at Fort Sill during his father’s assignment there, is responsible for oversight for weapons modernization and national defense programs for Dynetics, one of three military contractors who have a presence in the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) being built in vacant retail space inside Central Plaza in downtown Lawton.
FISTA will house defense contractors who work with Fort Still and the two U.S. Army Cross Functional Teams housed there. The two leaders of those Cross Functional Teams — Brig. Gen. Brian Gibson (Air Missile Defense) and Brig. Gen. John Rafferty (Long Range Precision Fire) — were recognized for their work.
Cole, Inhofe recognized
Also recognized were Cole and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (represented by Bryson Panas, his state director). Both men are committed to supporting the nation’s security by supporting the military and its personnel. Cole said Inhofe has a nation-wide reputation for his defense, calling himself merely the tail on a very big dog with teeth that is Jim Inhofe.
Cole said Lawton has a national reputation for supporting its military, while Oklahoma’s congressional delegation also is strong in its support, adding “we punch far above our weight class.”
During the banquet, Cole recognized the difficulty of the past week, as American military personnel withdrew from Afghanistan. He praised the “extraordinary heroism by men and women on the ground,” adding the country can take comfortable in just how well they did their jobs, with 13 military personnel losing their lives in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.
“We put them in a difficult spot,” Cole said, adding while leaders did a lot of things wrong, military efforts that rescued thousands of Americans and Afghanis is worth celebrating.