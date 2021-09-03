The FIRES Chapter of the Association of the United States Army is all about supporting soldiers, the same goal echoed by each participant Thursday at the 10th annual AUSA reception and care providers banquet.
“Everything we do is for the war fighters and their families,” said FIRES Chapter President James Taylor, citing the entity’s commitment to those who fight to protect the nation.
That includes honoring those who support and honor those war fighters, such as the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) and its tenants, including the defense contractor Dynetics, represented Thursday by Ronnie Chronister.
A self-proclaimed Army Brat, Chronister was born on Fort Sill while his soldier father was stationed on the post. Today, he is senior vice president of weapons technology and manufacturing for Dynetics, one of three tenants who have announced their presence in the FISTA being created at Central Plaza in downtown Lawton.
Chronister’s job, in part, is providing oversight for weapons modernization and national defense programs, the reason he is pleased with what he said is the vision Lawton’s leaders provided in creating the FISTA. The FISTA is being created to provide housing for the defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross Functional Teams housed there.
“We’re proud to be here,” Chronister said during the reception that proceeded the banquet, adding Dynetics is excited to be part of the FISTA, gaining a first foothold in a facility that will support U.S. Army efforts to modernize itself, through efforts such as cyber technology.
Chronister said that is something he has long supported, remembering when he went to White Sands Missile Range to where cyber technology was virtually inserted into Army assets to test the results. He said that next door to his site were troops from Fort Sill, and he remembers asking them for their reaction to the test. The soldiers had good news and bad.
The good: the information being provided was good and timely; a few years previously, they had to rely on a phone call, one soldier said. The bad: “too much information,” Chronister said, adding he went away from the test knowing soldiers would have to be trained in the technology’s use so they can manage information.
Chronister credited U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, for his help in supporting funding for cyber technology, something Dynetics views as critical to military defense modernization efforts.
And, it has a local application, Chronister said, noting the number of personnel stationed and trained at Fort Sill.
He said he is pleased Dynetics has taken the step to become part of the FISTA, noting, for example, that one of their personnel is a graduate of Cameron University. And, he said Dynetics will continue to play a role in the Army’s modernization efforts.
“Bigger things are coming,” he said, of advances he expects the FISTA to make.
In addition to honoring Chronister, the FIRES Chapter recognized the contributions made by Cole and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. Both men were among those lauded during the banquet for the contributions they make on behalf of soldiers and for the nation’s defense.