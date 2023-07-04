Fort Sill Chief of Staff

Fires Center of Excellence leadership gathered beneath the Post Flag to bid farewell to FCoE’s Chief of Staff — Col. Dan Blackmon — during a farewell and welcome ceremony Thursday.

 Photo by Chris Gardner

Fires Center of Excellence leadership gathered beneath to Post Flag to welcome FCoE’s newest Chief of Staff — Col. John ‘Mike’ Barefield— during a farewell and welcome ceremony Thursday.

Joe E. Gallagher, deputy to the commanding general, hailed the outgoing chief of staff, Col. Dan Blackmon, and welcomed the incoming chief of staff.

