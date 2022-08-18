Cameron University and McMahon Auditorium Authority will host a discussion of Angeline Boulley’s novel, “Firekeeper’s Daughter” at 6 p.m. today at the Cameron University Library.
The discussion will be the second part of this year’s “Let’s Talk About it” series, focusing on Native American identity.
The book focuses on a young, half-native American and half-white woman who witnesses a friend’s murder, and becomes involved in an FBI investigation into a new narcotic.
“Let’s Talk About It,” is a five-part discussion series in which different scholars discuss a chosen book, diving into its themes, and details of the author’s life. The series is presented through funding from an Oklahoma Humanities grant, as well as support from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund and Oklahoma City University.
Copies of the book, and other books featured in the “Let’s Talk About It” series can be checked out at the Arts and Humanities Division Office, 801 NW Ferris.