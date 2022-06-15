An Edgewater Park volunteer firefighter died from heat and a combination of soot and smoke inhalation while in a March 20 firefight in northern Comanche County.
April L. Partridge, 55, died while battling a large grassfire near Lake Ellsworth, according to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report. The manner of death is identified as accidental.
Partridge suffered catastrophic injuries, including burns over 90 percent of her body.
Partridge had been a volunteer firefighter, on and off, for nearly 30 years in various towns. Before retiring in Oklahoma, she’d spent years working a job in logistics for the Department of Defense, a job that took her all around the country.
Partridge is the only female firefighter to die in the line of duty in Comanche County. A separate investigation is still being conducted into the cause of the fire by the Oklahoma Fire Marshal’s office. A spokesperson for the fire marshal said that reports on large grass fires can take anywhere from several months to years to be completed and released.