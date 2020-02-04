An unprecedented six-year contract between the City of Lawton and its firefighters will help the city with its budget planning, administrators said.
City Council members voted recently to accept the contract, which members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1882 previously had accepted overwhelmingly. The new contract covers the existing fiscal year (which ends June 30), but also extends through the 2024-2025 fiscal year.
That means the city and its firefighters union won’t have to return to the bargaining table to negotiate contacts from scratch for years, although revisions in the contract may be done throughout that period.
Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley, a long-time Lawton firefighter who retired as fire chief, said the effort is a significant milestone for the city and the union.
“Most CBAs (collective bargaining agreements) are one-year contracts, when you’re talking about public safety,” Hadley said, noting one year is “pretty standard” across Oklahoma and the nation.
Hadley said while the City of Lawton has done multi-year contracts with the fire union, the longest he is aware of is four years. Six years is unprecedented, he said.
“I’ve never heard of one that long,” he said.
Among other things, the contract is adding to the step increases for senior level firefighters (meaning, those who have been there the longest) and automatically gives firefighters any cost of living pay raise awarded to general employees. Hadley said new contract also has settled several grievances and allowed both sides to come to agreement on some policy changes.
“We were able to work through a lot of pending issues as part of this process,” he said. “That had a lot to do with the trust and confidence that the two sides have built up over last years.”
Hadley, a member of the city’s negotiating team, said he believes that trust is part of the reason both sides were willing to go to a six-year contract.
“We had very good luck with multiple year contracts in the past, and although things do come up during those times, we always have been able to work through things, get through those without any problems,” he said.
Multi-year contracts also are more efficient for the city, from the budgeting point of view.
“We now know what we are committed to, not just this fiscal year but for five fiscal years beyond that,” Hadley said, adding there is another advantage. “There is the efficiency of not having to be in virtually perpetual negotiations.”
Hadley and other city administrators also like the fact the multi-year contract signals the goodwill that the fire union and city have built up.
“They know where we stand; we’re not going to try to trick them into something,” Hadley said. “Having been on the other side of the table, I know there was a pervasive attitude years ago that we (firefighters) had to look at every period and every comma because they (the city) were going to try to sneak something in.
“When you go in and honestly say what their concerns are and what our concerns are, it makes a tremendous difference. There is no way we would have gotten a 6 year without that kind of build up.”
And, firefighters have protection for one of their most pressing concerns: pay.
The new contract marks the return of something the city and union removed years ago: the “me too” clause. Hadley said while city administrators and the council typically are adverse to such clauses — which guarantee firefighters anything given to general employees — it serves a purpose in this instance and is limited to cost of living increases given to the city’s non-union (general) employees.
“Me too” was one of two choices negotiators had when settling the pay issue (the other option was built-in COLAS every few years). The advantage to “me too” is that the city knows, in advance, and can control the cost of salary increases. And, it protects firefighters, who know they aren’t signing away their rights to pay raises for six years.
Another contract provision will increase what is now a 2.5 percent difference between the last four steps in the firefighter pay plan to 5 percent. The contract specifies that 5 percent spread will go into effect between Step G and Step H on Jan. 27; the 5 percent between Step H and Step I would go into effect Jan. 9, 2023.
The estimated cost for that increase this fiscal year (which will have five months remaining when it goes into effect) is $135,000. The estimated cost for firefighters who qualify for that increase is $160,000 for six months, about $320,000 for a full fiscal year.
The steps are automatic increases built into the firefighters’ pay plan based on their length of service. Steps H and I are the top of the pay scale; there are no steps beyond I.
Hadley said the step increases were a compromise: while there is no guarantee firefighters would receive COLAs, there would be step increases for the department’s senior personnel (meaning, those who had been there the longest). It also addresses concerns with the steps pay raises, created when the City of Lawton increased the starting pay for firefighters and police officers.
Hadley said the decision was made to use sales tax revenue from the 2015 Sales Tax Extension to raise the starting salary for new hires, but other salaries were kept the same. But, administrators also increased the amount of time firefighters must stay in a specific step before qualifying for the next step of higher pay, and set the difference in those steps to 5 percent across the board. In addition to pay, the 2015 program also is providing annual incentives for existing fire and police personnel, to help retain long-term employees.