For 40 days, James Carroll said he felt like he was dying.
In his 15th year as a Lawton firefighter, he’s braced himself to have his life on the line. But when he became infected with COVID-19, mortality greeted him unexpectedly.
It was a near-death experience witnessed as a child that shaped his career to follow. It also made him know he wanted to help others.
“Growing up, I watched my dad almost die from a house fire and I never want a family to have to suffer the way he did and have a family to go through what we did emotionally and financially,” he said. “I also got a taste of helping others with EMS skills when I tried to help perform CPR on a young child when I was 15. I felt helpless not being able to do more.”
That need to be a help, not a hindrance, moved Carroll to make his career as a Lawton firefighter. He also serves as a captain with the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Things took a turn on March 28. Carroll remembers it was a Saturday. He awoke to having “very minor body aches and chills but not other symptoms of the dreaded virus. The next day, mild aches took over his body. He knew something was amiss.
“I felt a heavy sensation all throughout my chest, but wasn’t having a hard time breathing,” he said. “I checked my fever every hour because that was ‘the symptom’ but it never got above 99.1. I called my work Sunday night and told them I was going to a clinic on Monday and I would need that shift off.”
A visit to a local minor emergency clinic led to a cellulitis diagnosis in Carroll’s left foot, which he suspected was a possibility. Still, he decided he would be tested for coronavirus the next day. He and a friend went to a drive-thru clinic and although they didn’t have fevers, they convinced the staff to test them.
“Later that night I lost my sense of taste and smell,” he said. “I didn’t have a ‘hard’ time breathing but I felt like something was in my lungs which was more of a nuisance than a concern or complaint.”
After believing his worrying was making him have symptoms, Carroll knew it was more than shortness of breath. He was in quarantine and in doubt.
“I couldn’t get full breaths and it was difficult to deal with,” he said. “I held off on going to the doctor because I wanted to remain quarantined and still didn’t know my results.”
The progression into illness continued. Carroll said his breathing worsened and by that Friday he learned he’d tested positive for COVID-19. He tried to remain optimistic. That was pushed to the limit as he suffered an hour of being unable to take a full breath that night. His wife Shawna convinced him to visit a local emergency room. He called the hospital and set on his way.
It would be a shattering experience as described by Carroll. He wasn’t full-blown symptomatic but he knew something was wrong. However, he was sent home and told to come back when he’s “crashing.”
Breathing worsened further and Carroll said it felt like he was suffocating. He also knew COVID causes permanent damage to the lungs. He called MD Live and asked for hydroxychloquin and a Z-pack but was, instead, prescribed an albuterol breathing treatment to be used with a nebulizer. He knew it could put the virus in the air and endanger his family.
“The albuterol inhaler didn’t do anything for me,” he said. “Even though I was inside a closet that was inside a bathroom, I still didn’t want to risk using the albuterol.”
He called MD Live and spoke with the same doctor who prescribed a steroid and a Z-pack. Carroll said he’d learned that steroids weren’t effective and, in some cases, harmful. He spoke with his personal doctor and was told to just take the Z-pack.
“I felt like that was better than nothing but, keep in mind, although I thought I was thinking clearly, looking back, I was in a whole different mindset,” he said. “Monday night, I prayed to God asking Him to help me find some answers.”
The next day Carroll’s doctor called and said hydroxychloquin appeared to be the most promising drug at the time. He also listed the pros and cons and left the patient to make his decision. His heart would have to be monitored while taking the medication for the next four days.
After waking up feeling better the next day, Carroll “just knew I wasn’t done with the fight.” By night, he was struggling to breathe. His wife and a friend, Jamie Hennessee convinced him to go to a different hospital for “at least peace of mind.” He still had concerns from his prior trip to the emergency room.
“I didn’t want to go. I now know why many people refuse to go to the hospital because they fear they may not return home,” he said. “I get to the ER and was greeted with kindness and not fear.”
Carroll learned he had pneumonia and his white blood cells were elevated. The virus was causing its damage. He returned home to his self-quarantine inside, first a large walk-in closet to protect his family, and then from there to the closet of a large bathroom. The suffering was immense, he said.
“For 40 something consecutive days, I experienced breathing issues every single day,” he said, “ranging from minor shortness of breath to severe respiratory distress.”
Following six positive tests over nearly seven weeks, on May 19, Carroll finally got his first negative COVID-19 test result. He tested again the next day and that, too, returned negative. Both tests also showed that he had antibodies of the virus. Since then, he’s had issues managing his blood pressure, even with medications, and hasn’t fully regained his sense of smell 100 percent, he said.
The sense of smell and lack of taste that comes with the virus along with everything else is a tough one for a true epicurean. Along with serving in the fire departments, Carroll was preparing to open his Slangin’ Asian food truck at the then-scheduled Apache Rattlesnake Hunt. His love for cooking following the birth of his twins when he was 20. He said he’s also cooking for the guys at the fire station.
“It’s how I show my love and appreciation for others,” he said.
It has been shown back to him. Carroll said that despite some setbacks with his worker’s compensation complaint — he believes he was infected during a medical call, it’s been his brotherhood with both, the Lawton and Pecan Creek firefighters that’s helped keep him going.
“I had many LFD brothers either call or message me daily to check in on my physical and mental well-being,” he said. “Many times I would minimize my symptoms because I didn’t want to burden them, yet they still checked in on me because I believe they knew and cared. … That did more for me than words can explain.”
The Pecan Creek crew were just as diligent in checking on their brother in arms. Carroll said they helped him in so many ways, it’s hard to fathom.
“Assistant Chief (Adam) Kowal checked on me daily and brought me oxygen and ‘care packages’ on several occasions at the drop of a hat,” he said. “On Easter Sunday, PCVFD’s Chiefs (Tom Meyers and Kowal) and several members came to my house in fire trucks to show me their love and support.”
Carroll said he owes so much to the medical professionals who have come through for him despite the risks to themselves. The same goes to his family and friends and counselors who have helped him through it. There was much more than the virus that was dealt with and, in the wrong frame of mind, can become devastating, he said.
“Suffocating will do a number on a person mentally,” he said. “I had been let down by many due to ignorance, fear, anger, and even thought I was bitter for awhile,” the experience has now humbled me and made me stronger.”
Although his lung function isn’t what is used to be, Carroll is thankful to be alive. Following a visit to his pulmonologist on July 6, he hopes to return to work with little to no lung damage. He already has a new outlook on his life and all who are a part of it.
“I am thankful to be alive,” he said. “I appreciate my friends and family more now than ever. It was an eye opener and showed me who I could count on and it showed me how many truly care for me.”
“I look forward to showing them my appreciation even if it will take a lifetime.”
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.