One firefighter died and another was injured after a series of fires burned through parts of Comanche County on Sunday.
Exact number of acres burned and structures damaged are expected to be released tomorrow.
April Partridge, 55, a volunteer firefighter from Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after getting separated from her vehicle while fighting a fire at Lake Ellsworth and Kings Road.
Partridge is the first female firefighter to die in the line of duty in Comanche County, and one of three who have died in the area since 2010. The others are Paul E. Johnson, of Crow Roost Volunteer Fire Department near Fort Cobb, who died in 2010, and Madison “Maddy” L. Clinton Jr., of Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, Altus, who died in 2018, according to data from the U.S. Fire Administration.
Partridge’s death is being investigated by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office.
The fire that resulted in Partridge’s death is 90 percent contained, according to the most recent report from the Comanche County Emergency Management.
The cause of the fire is being investigated jointly by the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s office, the Comanche County Department of Emergency Management, the Comanche County Sheriff’s office and the Oklahoma Forestry Service.
According to James Fullingim, Deputy Fire Marshal for Oklahoma, the investigation into Partridge’s death and the investigation of the cause of the fire will be handled separately.
“There will be two separate reports that will be released,” Fullingim said. “One for the death investigation, and one for the fire.”
There is no evidence indicating that the fire was set intentionally, according to a press release from the office of the State Fire Marshal.
A separate fire at Woodbridge and Cache Road injured a Hulen firefighter. No information has yet been released as to the extent of the firefighters injuries.
The Lake Ellsworth fire was one of two fires that resulted in evacuations Sunday, the other being a fire that occurred at Southeast Lasso Loop and Southeast 60th Street.
The Lasso Loop fire resulted in an evacuation order being given for all residents within 1 mile north and west of the area. The fire was mostly contained as of Monday morning.
A final significant grass fire occurred near Southeast Burk Road near Geronimo. This fire was also largely contained as of Monday.
There were also several fires from last week that rekindled Sunday, most significantly the fire near U.S. 62 and Bandy Road, that first ignited Friday afternoon and reignited twice Sunday.
A significant structure fire also occurred in Chattanooga on Sunday, resulting in the total loss of a house.
Amy Hawkins, the public information officer for Comanche County Emergency Management, said that the fires were the result of severe drought conditions that have persisted in Southwest Oklahoma for several months.
“We just haven’t had enough rain,” Hawkins said. “We’ve had below average precipitation since December.”
Hawkins also said that she was waiting to release a final number of acres burned in each fire, as well as other information, after the various fire departments involved in fighting the blazes have made reports.
Clint Langford, the director of Emergency Management for the county, said that even with Monday’s rainfall, conditions were unlikely to improve any time soon.
“It’s not going to get much better until we start seeing some green vegetation this year,” Langford said.