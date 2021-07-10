An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a man who claimed he was wrongfully terminated from his job due to lack of productivity when he “took his productivity when he left.”
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Michael Clayton Froysland, 41, of Lawton, for felony counts of second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property over $2,000, records indicate. The burglary charge is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
According to the warrant affidavit, Lawton police were called May 17 to the American Electric Power (AEP) yard, 226 SE B, on a vandalism report.
The security video showed Froysland come onto the property the day before and remove multiple labels from products stored on site, the affidavit states. Investigators said he also was seen entering an office and deleting multiple computer files and when he left the property, he also left multiple Conex boxes used for shipping and transport open.
Froysland had been terminated from his job on May 14 and told of his status two days later, according to the affidavit. He was told he was not allowed back onto the property and shipping labels were provided so the company could return any of his property.
Froysland admitted to going to the yard after being fired and claimed he’d been wrongly terminated due to lack of productivity. “So he took his productivity when he left,” the affidavit states.
Froysland’s cash warrant bond was set at $50,000, records indicate.