CYRIL — A fire truck responding to an emergency was blamed for causing a Thursday afternoon wreck that shutdown all Caddo County traffic on Interstate 44 for almost two hours.
The southbound and one lane of northbound traffic of the interstate were shut down around 6:30 p.m. due to a wreck involving a fire response vehicle from an unidentified department that was racing to a vehicle fire, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The wreck sent a Kansas woman to an Oklahoma City hospital.
Richard E. Gortney was driving a Freightliner F70 fire truck when he attempted a U-turn in the center median about 4 miles west and 2 miles south of Cyril. The fire truck ended up being hit by a southbound Dodge Challenger driven by Wendy S. Flowers, Trooper John Hoover reported. The vehicles blocked both lanes, including one northbound lane.
Flowers, 50, of Topeka, Kan., was flown to OU Medical where she was admitted in good condition with leg and internal trunk injuries, the report states.
Gortney, 53, of Chickasha, was not injured. His fellow firefighter, Jeremy A. Unruh, 23, of Cement, was treated and released from Grady County Memorial Hospital for a head injury, Hoover reported.
All drivers and passenger were wearing seat belts.
Another responding fire truck from an unidentified department wrecked minutes later, further blocking the roadway, according to the report.
The improper U-turn made in the truck drive by Gortney was blamed for the wreck, Hoover reported.
All lanes of traffic were reopned shortly before 8:30 p.m.