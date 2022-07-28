Acts of heroism are easy to spot on a day when the temperature peaks at 105 degrees and liquid parched grassland waits wilting in the sun.
When a spark ignites a wildfire threatening homes and neighbors appear out of the smoke and flames.
That was what it looked like at a Wednesday afternoon grassfire that ignited near the railroad tracks at Southwest 45th and G Avenue and burned quickly northbound, threatening a tight-packed neighborhood.
Lawton firefighters were called shortly before 4 p.m. to the area on the report of a large grass fire. Finding the area aflame wasn’t the hard part; black smoke poured up and over Gore Boulevard. But getting to the spot to battle the blaze proved a pickle.
Some Lawton Fire Department brush trucks were able to trek open field near the tracks by entering Southwest 52nd Street. They found a quick growing blaze inhaling the blond prairie grass like oxygen and exhaling ash and embers like a demon.
The flames threatened homes lining the western boundary of the fire’s path. Preparations to save those homes included the placing of ladder engines along 45th Street at all the hydrants. Ladders were raised and ready to rain wet ammunition on any ignitions of the homes.
From his backyard of 62 SW 45th, Buddy Pettigrew used his household water hose to quench any hot spots in his outdoor shed. He said he didn’t want anything to ignite the gasoline stored inside.
Pettigrew said the emergency situation came as a surprise.
“I was just lying in their watching TV and saw a fire truck come by,” he said, “and I said, ‘hmmm.’”
Then Pettigrew and his wife, Tracy, flew into action by quickly grabbing the home water hoses and going to work. They were soon joined by firefighters. His wife was the one who made him buy an extra 300 feet of water hose. He said she made a good move.
“I guess we’ll keep the hose,” he said.
She responded, “Oh really.”
Tracy Pettigrew had been busy handling the longer hose. She said while the shed was burning, so was her gas meter. She sprayed on it until her neighbor, Gerrit Kestors, took over. Once it was out, he took the long hose down towards where the fire had burned to tamp down hot spots.
Still dressed in his fatigues after returning home for the day, Kestors returned to make sure the gas meter didn’t heat up while he was away. When your neighbors are in need, there’s a role to take, he said.
“You’ve got to help out when you can,” he said.
The motto is one employed by the firefighters who kept the fire from spreading and creating a devastating impact. It’s an area that has burned before. Tracy Pettigrew said in the two years the couple have lived there, this is the second fire to threaten.
Train traffic on the east/westbound tracks was closed while the scene was inspected and investigated. It was believed the fire ignited by a spark from a passing train but unconfirmed at publication.
While the fire was contained, crews remained at the scene into the evening to ensure hot spots didn’t flare up and call for a second round. With several acres burned, there remained several more of dried fuel awaiting ignition.