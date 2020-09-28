A fire on Fort Sill's west range broke out around 1 p.m. today. The fire is contained; however, there is a large amount of smoke drifting from post into the Lawton area.
Four brush trucks and nine firefighters were on the scene as of 2 p.m., assisted by five graters plowing to help control the line fire breaks on the south edge of the impact area. Firefighters have been conducting successful backfire operations along the southern border to stop the fire from spreading south, but the fire will produce heavy smoke for several hours.
Fort Sill firefighters and heavy equipment will continue to work in the area until there is no risk of further incident.