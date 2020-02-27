Fire erupted Wednesday morning from the back area of Lawton’s Long John Silver’s restaurant shortly before the weekday lunch rush.
Although its cause remains under investigation, it doesn’t appear to have suspicious origins, according to Lawton’s Deputy Fire Marshal.
A cavalcade of Lawton Fire ladder trucks and other department vehicles raced to the restaurant, 2636 Cache Road, shortly after 10:30 a.m. in an effort to save the structure from becoming engulfed in flame. They arrived at a scene where the south end of the building was masked with a wall of white/gray smoke that poured from the restaurant’s windows, doors and vents and pushed south on strong north winds into the Homestead Drive neighborhood behind it.
The restaurant, which hadn’t opened for the day’s service yet, was preparing for its lunch hour customers. All employees made it out without injury.
Firefighters breached the doors and entered the drive through window to ventilate the smoke and spray water on flames inside the kitchen area. Others moved past the melted and fallen over drive through menu board and into the building’s back door to provide a multi-pronged attack to keep the fire from overtaking the outer structure.
Inside, smoke and flame touched and marred the restaurant interior.
Firefighters were able to tame the blaze within about 30 minutes, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Wright
The fire’s cause does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time but remains under investigation, Wright said.
Open in Lawton since the late 1970s, the restaurant is the only one in the chain that has remained open in Southwest Oklahoma following the closure of the Altus location in 2015 and the Duncan location in 2019.