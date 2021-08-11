ELGIN — An improperly connected appliance is blamed for a Tuesday morning fire near Lake Ellsworth that consumed one home and severely damaged two more.
Firefighters from several area fire departments were called out around 2:30 a.m. to 124 Oak Avenue in the Lakeside Village addition. According to the incident report, the original structure became fully engulfed and burned the homes directly east and west of it “significantly.”
Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by an improperly connected electrical appliance. The appliance was connected to an outside power source located by the telephone pole near the home.
The owner of the totaled home is in Texas and didn’t know how the fire started, according to the report.
The initial structure was an unoccupied home and the other two were evacuated. Before the fire could be contained, it spread to neighboring structures, said Amy Hawkins, public information officer for Comanche County Emergency Management, said in a press release.
Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department was joined by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Apache EMS, Apache Fire, Emergency Management, Valley View VFD, Paradise Valley VFD, Elgin VFD, as well as several more departments.
“Firefighters worked tirelessly through the night in efforts of saving the three structures, said Hawkins. “Unfortunately, all involved are a total loss.”
Red Cross arrived early Tuesday to provide sustenance and water to the firefighters, Hawkins said.
The fire is under investigation by Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department.