An early Saturday evening fire erupted at the Landings III Apartments, Southwest 14th Street and E Avenue. At least one person was taken from the scene in an ambulance. Others are left homeless as the building is a complete loss. The fire remains under investigation.
Fire destroys apartment building at Landings III apartments Saturday evening
