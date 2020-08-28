On Thursday, members of the Lawton Fire Department took to the waters of Lake Helen for technical rescue training. Teams performed water search and rescue simulations, patient lift simulations and boat flip simulations throughout the lake.
The training is part of continuing education on technical rescue situations, according to Assistant Chief Mark Murphy, who has been with the department for 25 years.
“We’re trying to get all the guys trained up. It’s one of the deals that is a pretty important part of what we do. We’ve taken boats and stuff like that into town before when the streets flood,” Murphy said.
The department was training with two boats, one for swift water rescues and another for victim searches.
“The swift water boat you can basically put it in anywhere,” Murphy said. “The other boat is more for searches ... the LPD dive team can utilize it and we can assist them if need be.”
The department trains teams for multiple forms of technical rescue including structures, high angles and water rescues. However, everyone in the department receives training for the teams in order to create redundancy, Murphy said.
“We will rotate every crew through training. We have eight stations and all of our guys go through this,” Murphy said.
Josh Hall has been through training with all of the technical rescue teams. He was among the first in the department to receive training when the teams were formed more than 10 years ago.
“The importance of this training is getting every crew member we’ve got out here in the water and hands on the boat,” Hall said. “Even if the boat is stationed at a specific station, like all of our trucks are, if something happens and that crew is out … everybody in the department needs to be trained in basic knowledge of how to operate the boat.”
Hall led the crew through a boat flip scenario, instructing them to take the swift water boat into deeper waters and “flip it” so that it was upside down. Then, utilizing their training, they turned the boat right-side up again.
“Normally this would be in a swift water situation,” Hall said, “but at least they will have an idea by doing this.”
Hall also helped lead the crew through “patient picks,” simulations of rescuing a victim from the water.
“It could be any time of water, swift water, standard flood water … they practice what is called a J-turn,” Hall said.
In a J-turn, the rescuer grabs the patient while the person operating the boat turns the motor away from the patient and gasses it as hard as they can. This causes the boat to make a swift “J” shaped turn.
“As soon as the boat makes that turn it leans the back end down and you can use the momentum to pull the patient into the boat a lot easier,” Hall said.
Murphy said that training had been hampered recently, and that the department is prioritizing technical rescue training now while they can.
“We actually did a water rescue out here week before last,” Murphy said. “ A car drove off into the water and we had to come locate it.”