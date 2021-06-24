A woman and her pets escaped with their lives from a Wednesday afternoon house fire in southwest Lawton.
First responders were called out shortly after 1:50 p.m. to 912 SW Sedalia after flames and smoke were seen coming out of a garage. The woman who lived in the house made her escape without injury and told arriving firefighters her two dogs and a cat were inside the smoke-filled home.
LPD Capt. Ryan Studebaker said the dogs were able to escape on their own. An Animal Welfare officer retrieved the cat and both returned unharmed. The woman who’d lived there cried and sobbed as most all of her belongings were left behind, less lucky.
Although the fire was quashed within a short time, smoke rolled throughout the home, venting through opened windows and attic vents. Studebaker said there had been smoke and fire damage.
Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the woman had told responders she had clothes in the dryer, located in the garage.
After removing the smoke- and flame-damaged garage door, fFirefighters brought out a large pile of clothing that had been burned beyond repair.