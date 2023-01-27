House fire

Are firefighters responded to a house fire on Landmark Road in Wichita Mountains Estates on Friday morning. All occupants, including a dog and cat, made it out safely.

 Photo courtesy Comanche County-Lawton Emergency Management

Area volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire Friday morning in Wichita Mountains Estates.

The call came at 10:45 a.m. of a structure fire on Landmark Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. At noon, the fire was contained to the structure and no other outbuildings were threatened, according to a press release from the Comanche County Emergency Management.

