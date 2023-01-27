Area volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire Friday morning in Wichita Mountains Estates.
The call came at 10:45 a.m. of a structure fire on Landmark Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. At noon, the fire was contained to the structure and no other outbuildings were threatened, according to a press release from the Comanche County Emergency Management.
The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but all of the occupants, including a dog and cat, escaped safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal, according to the press release.
Responding agencies include Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department, Medicine Park Fire Department, Paradise Valley Fire Department, Meers Fire Department, Porter Hill Fire Department, Fort Sill Fire Department, Kirks EMS, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, and Comanche County-Lawton Emergency Management.