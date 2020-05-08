A downtown Lawton home and home on wheels were lost, along with several of the owner’s items, during a torrid fire near the central railroad tracks.
The call to respond to the structure fire shortly before 12:45 p.m. rang out from emergency radios and within moments, a five-alarm response was made by a trio of Lawton Fire Department ladder trucks who arrived and battled the flames.
The home, 13 SW G, is located in the alley at the railroad tracks and Railroad Street, south of Southwest F Avenue. The home was engulfed in heat and flames tstoked and fueled further by jetting winds in the upper 20s that would gust often into the mid-30 mph range.
Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said the fire appears to have begun near the RV and spread quickly to the house and the surrounding area. The occupant of the home was able to get out without being injured.
Stoked toward downtown central Lawton, a tsunami of smoke forced its way through the concrete arteries, over and through buildings and vehicle vents. Just as sand, the curtain would choke breathing for bystanders in its path.
Police at the scene contained the man who lived there as he watched as his house and RV parked next to it, along with a yard filled with burnt belongings. The pain of loss filled his cries.
The fire damage was contained to the immediate area despite flames leaping over the east/west railroad tracks north of the home. The home, RV and many possessions in the yard were consumed by the flames.
Logistical issues from the scene made it a tough battle, said Baggett.
“Lawton Fire was initially dispatched the routine number of apparatus for a structure fire but additional units were needed,” he said. “The high winds caused a grass fire to start and the location of the property adjacent to the railroad tracks created access issues for the units on scene. The initial fire started as a grass fire that spread to the north side of the railroad.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal, Baggett said.
The assistant chief thanked support personnel at the scene for making the firefight as smooth as possible. He credited teamwork between two arms of first responder defenders.
“Lawton Police Department helped provide protection of the supply line that was put in place to provide water to the on scene units,” Baggett said. “Lawton Fire Department personnel is grateful for the members of the LPD that help provide this service while we are on scene.”